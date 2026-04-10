Tiny Bookshop review

Becoming absorbed in a good book while soaking up the sun at the beach is a joyous pursuit. Sure, you could take a Kindle or similar along, but that’s risky business knowing sand gets everywhere – charging ports included. Noticing a demand for a book at the beach, Tiny Bookshop casts you into the role of a mobile book vendor in, unsurprisingly, a coastal town. While there are bills to pay, and bundles of second handbooks to buy, the stakes here are low – stock up, open for business, and maybe make a few new friends along the way.

Featuring pastel hued flat-shaded visuals and chilled music, Tiny Bookshop is intended to be a cosy and wholesome affair. This is achieved not just through its presentation, but also its sense of community. You’re welcomed by an elderly ex-shopkeeper who kindly provides a box of second handbooks to get you started. By hopping around the bay – with locations including a fish market, the beach, and a lighthouse – bonds with other character start to form. There’s a young girl who’s swiftly becoming an avid reader, a scruffy teenager seeking inspiration for musical lyrics, a green-fingered plant seller, a salty fisherman, and more besides. Interact with key characters often and an event will eventually trigger, such as a beachside bonfire. Characters provide ongoing challenges too, giving something extra to focus on.

Mostly, though, Tiny Bookshop involves a daily routine of stacking your bookshelf – which can hold 40 books spread across a handful of categories – customising your shop and choosing a location to head to before opening for the day. Customers then start to appear and will buy a book or two, making small talk via speech bubbles. Every couple of minutes someone will seek a recommendation, requiring you to think carefully before making a suggestion. You may be asked for new(ish) book that isn’t too long and falls into a certain category, or something more complex like a historic biography from a female author. Delighting customers is curiously compelling. Then, at the end of the day, it’s time to lock-up and head home. This reveals a breakdown of which genres were popular – making it possible to gauge which books to stock on your next visit – along with the chance to browse the classified ads for book bundles and perhaps a new shop decoration, which can potentially boost sales. There’s scope for tomfoolery too, such as placing a raw fish on the windowsill – which lures some unwanted guests.

Surprisingly, every book for sale is based on a real novel – and not just those within the public domain. Browse the fantasy section and you’ll find the likes of Watchmen, Attack on Titan, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, while the classics section features such stalwarts as Wuthering Heights and Dracula. Finding Jurassic Park in the ‘classics’ section definitely aged me by a couple of years. Each book has a description, and while not always humorous, they are informative.

Other fun touches are common, including the ability to interact with the shop’s surroundings. From seagulls to poke to bicycle bells to ring, this helps each location feel alive and more than just a static backdrop. Locations can be impacted by weather too…which sees a reduced footfall. On that note, it pays to read the daily newspaper for upcoming events that may be lucrative. This can trigger events too, as well as helping complete questlines.

Refreshingly for a management sim, Tiny Bookshop isn’t about making stacks of cash. Profits are modest and mostly poured back into the business itself, buying more stock, paying for increasingly expensive pitches, and shelling out on one-of-a-kind decorations. This results in a noticeably slow sense of pacing, even more so for something intended to be cosy and chilled. Everyone’s playthrough is going to vary, but my milestones were hours apart. It wasn’t until four hours in that I gained more book storage space, around six hours to unlock every location, and somewhere around seven hours to eventually meet every character – and by this point I had only reached the third season, with several more to go before being able to complete the main quest.

At the ten hour mark my interest started to wane, and the ending was still far from in sight. For something with a straightforward daily cycle of stocking shelves, greeting customers and making recommendations, Tiny Bookshop may have benefited from having a shorter main quest, albeit with optional challenges for those who wanted to linger in its gusty locales.

Nevertheless, Tiny Bookshop gets my recommendation. The stylised visuals in this new PS5/Xbox Series release aren’t out of place, and while the controls for stocking shelves are unintuitive at first they eventually become second nature. Pro tip: hold ‘A’ and push a direction to fill a shelf completely. It’s a cosy, low stakes, experience that has a daily loop with just enough engagement to propel it along. The biggest sin it commits is that it’s a slow burner rather than a page turner, and as long as you understand that – while also knowing that you may need to put in 15+ hours to reach its conclusion – you’ll undoubtedly find it suitably soothing.

The Switch version is perhaps still the best way to play it though, dipping in and out for thirty minutes or so while on the go. Just be sure to tape up the charging port if you ever hit the beach.

neoludic games’ Tiny Bookshop is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series. It first launched on Switch and PC in 2025. Published by Skystone Games. A physical version is available.