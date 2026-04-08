Pokémon Champions, The New Denpa Men, Skautfold: Moonless Knight, Sigma Star Saga DX, and People of Note hit the Switch

The economy is rougher than sandpaper, so it can only be good news to see two free-to-play releases hit the Switch this week. Of course, they aren’t entirely free – Pokémon Champions has a paid battle pass and a subscription service, while the colourful RPG The New Denpa Men uses paid-for ‘Jewels’ to speed up actions, revive characters, and catch rarer critters. You’ll presumably need the finest of Denpa folk to tackle the harder dungeons.

Competitive turn-based battler Pokémon Champions also launches with a £5.99 Starter Pack containing bonuses. It does at least have a free early player incentive, granting anyone who plays before 31st August a Dragonite and 100 Quick Coupons. It’s out now on Switch and Switch 2, with a mobile version to follow.

First impressions from fans are mixed, with reports of clunky menus and poor performance. The lack of 6v6 battles has irked long-time Pokémon players also.

A few other notable new games are about to hit the eShop. This includes the musical RPG People of Note, vast open-world Metroidvania sequel Skautfold: Moonless Knight, the spear lobbing Earthworm Jim/Metal Slug hybrid ChainStaff, Kairosoft’s castle management sim Demon Castle Story – which has mouse support on Switch 2 – and eastasiasoft’s first-person viewed horror movie tie-in Incantation.

Review scores for People of Note are fluctuating between 7/10 and 8/10. “People of Note is a kind-hearted RPG with a deep affection for music. Its soundtrack won’t resonate with everyone, but it’s both deeply enjoyable and tight and focused, with a cast of likeable characters whose journey you’ll want to see through,” said TheSixthAxis.

Another game reviewing well is WayForward’s re-release of their 2005 GBA shooter RPG Sigma Star Saga DX. “Sigma Star Saga DX is a spot-on iteration of one of the most unique and enjoyable classics in the Game Boy Advance library that modernises a lot of its dated aspects to make it more enjoyable while its gorgeous sprite animations have held up exceptionally well on their own,” was VideoChum’s verdict.

We looked at ChainStaff earlier this week and found it to be pretty good. It’s a run ‘n gun shooter that requires brains, not just because of its Metroidvania-style branching paths and upgrades, but also because the titular weapon can be used in different ways to progress and exploit bosses’ weak points. The warped visuals and peculiar enemies help it stand out further.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release is the galaxy commanding Schwarzschild II, while the latest Arcade Archives re-release is Taito’s naval battler Polaris from 1980. There’s a new Console Archives re-release too – Nichibutsu’s isometric shooter SEICROSS from 1986, which appears to be the Famicom version. It was originally based on an arcade game from 1984.

Other releases for this week include Kemco’s latest classic-style RPG Tears Revolude, visual novel sequel Arcadia Fallen II, tile-based word game Beyond Words, fast-paced competitive puzzler SHIKA-Q, the clone-controlling 2D platformer Ninjora Echoes, and the Contra-alike Guts ‘n Grunts – which was reasonably well received on Xbox back in 2023.

New Switch eShop releases

THE NEW DENPA MEN – £0.00

“THE NEW DENPA MEN” is a free-to-play, consumer-operated RPG in which you catch the mysterious creatures “Denpa Men” that fly around you, make them your companions, and go on an adventure.

Pokémon Champions – £0.00

Enjoy traditional Pokémon battles using familiar mechanics such as Pokémon Types, abilities, and moves, enabling rich and varied battle strategies that Trainers know and love. Pokémon Champions also supports cross-platform battles between Nintendo Switch and compatible smart devices.

Compete against players from all over the world in Ranked Battles or go for some easy-going fun in Casual Battles. You can also play together with family and friends in Private Battles, too!

Skautfold: Moonless Knight – £13.49

Return to the Lovecraftian nightmare of the Angelic Empire of Britannia as Gray, the 2nd Knight, sent on a diplomatic mission to the Dawn Empire of Japan. The mission immediately goes horribly wrong as Lunatic cultists instigate a religious coup, putting the Japanese Emperor and Eleanor’s envoys at risk. Your task? Explore the Oda Imperial Palace, negotiate with its factions, and secure the survival of the Empire!

The story follows the events of Shrouded in Sanity, Usurper, and Into the Fray, as the Skautfold series is heading to its conclusion. Knowledge of the previous games is not required to enjoy the game, but it will most certainly make it even more enjoyable.

People of Note – £19.99

In People of Note, experience turn-based combat like never before: each battle is an interactive musical performance with evolving combat conditions, real-time rhythm-based attacks, and genre-bending mashup attacks!

Sigma Star Saga DX – £17.99

The classic shooter/RPG is back and better than ever! Featuring a unique mix of side-scrolling shoot-’em-up space battles and top-down planetary exploration, Sigma Star Saga DX is an explosive genre mashup that lets you take control of Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker and infiltrate the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind.

The new DX version adds numerous refinements over the original 2005 release, including an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, enhanced dialogue, additional save points, assorted bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, and more.

ChainStaff – £13.49

Our planet is under attack from the Star Spores, and they’ve warped life on Earth into ferocious uber-bugs.

Even worse, a nasty alien has made its new home directly attached to your head.

But it’s not all bad news – your new best friend has provided both the strength to fight back against the mutated horde, and control over a weapon that can tip the balance of the battle in humanity’s favor: the ChainStaff.

As you traverse the surreal landscape, you’ll encounter your fellow soldiers, stranded in harsh environments. Do you rescue your comrades or listen to the alien voice in your head and harvest them for upgrades?

If you can persevere and defeat the Star Spores, perhaps you can save everyone…including yourself.

Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga – £44.99

Deadly foes yet to be conquered. Untold riches yet to be unearthed. Unbreakable bonds yet to be formed. 100+ hours of fantasy RPG greatness await you on the journey of the Nameless Hero. Discover Khorinis and its mine colony in this masterpiece bundle of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic.

Eko and the Bewitched Lands – £11.69

Princess in peril? Best friend kidnapped? It’s just another Tuesday for Eko. Dive into a charming yet ruthless world where your reflexes are your best ally. Eko and the Bewitched Lands blends fast-paced action with deep roguelike strategy, ensuring no two rescue missions are ever the same.

TR-49 – £6.99

A voice is saying your name. A WWII-era machine, long hidden in a church basement, whirs to life. Through a crackling speaker, a man asks you to find a stolen book. He only knows the title. Time is running out.

The machine, created by Bletchley Park engineers Cecil Caulderly and Beatrice Dooler, contains a vast archive of obscure books, letters, and journals fed in over the span of fifty years in an attempt to crack the code of reality. As their lives fell apart, the machine kept working.

Navigate the computer’s archive. Link its obscure texts and uncover its creators’ secrets. Communicate with the man behind the speaker to figure out your role in this mystery. Destroy the book at the core of the machine — before it’s too late.

Scorpion Champions: Island Warfare – £7.19

Get ready to unleash your inner champion in Scorpion Champions: Island Warfare, an exhilarating fast-paced shooter that will have you blasting your way through diverse island environments. From sun-drenched beaches to frozen tundras, you’ll face relentless hordes of enemies, strategically choose your path, and collect powerful loot to become an unstoppable force.

Train Plus mini 1 – £5.39

The Train Plus Mini series is here, bringing the fun of the Train Plus series in a more accessible and easy-to-enjoy format.

In this title, you can explore the above-ground section of the Jukyo Metro Big Edo Line, famous for its striking orange line color, and experience the joy of train driving at your own pace.

Demon Castle Story – £11.69

Demon Castle Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £13.00

A management simulation in which you take an old, run-down castle and turn it into a dastardly demon stronghold! Recruit unique monsters as your minions and vanquish adventurers who dare to enter your realm!

Install gargoyles, ritual altars, and other devilish decor to boost your castle’s mystique and attract more monsters your way. Gift them food and other items to help them grow, and garner their support to fend off pesky adventurers.

You can also send your monster minions out to explore nearby dungeons and towns. They’ll bring you back items and other loot, and maybe even some new allies!

EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild II PC-9801 – £5.49

This sci-fi simulation game was released by Kogado Studio in 1990. Players take on the role of the ruler of “Oraculum” in the Somali Star System, tasked with surviving in a galaxy torn apart by war.

The game is turn-based, utilizing a strategic command selection system based on point consumption. You must strengthen your nation and military to fight off enemies by mastering various commands, including Diplomacy (offering aid, signing non-aggression pacts, forming alliances, and preparing for war) and Military (building shipyards, producing units, and organizing fleets). The AI has been significantly enhanced in this installment—simple tactics like using decoys may no longer work—providing a truly challenging and satisfying combat experience.

Tears Revolude – £17.99

This classic command-based JRPG features a 3D isometric map interface and smooth, dynamic battle animations. Explore dungeons and engage in easy-to-learn turn-based combat inspired by old-school RPGs. Enhance weapons at the blacksmith, learn up to five skills per character, and strengthen those skills through repeated use as their power and effects evolve. Build the SP gauge during battle to unleash powerful special abilities, and expend it all at once to trigger devastating combo attacks with your allies.

Arcadia Fallen II – £25.99

Seven years after the dramatic events in Anemone Valley, the political situation surrounding magic has reached boiling point within the Empire. At the Seven Winds Academy, however, life goes on undisturbed by outside influences. Here, the students’ biggest worries are exams, job prospects, and who might be taking whom to the New Year’s Gala, but when a curious group of seniors stumble upon a secret hidden within the castle, their priorities for the year change in an instant…

Explore a brand new adventure as a mage student of the Seven Winds Academy and experience a story that can be enjoyed by new and returning players of the series. Choose from three different magical disciplines, and let your choices shape the personality of your character as you navigate school life during a time of great change.

Beyond Words – £12.99

Easy to pick up thanks to familiar word-tile mechanics while incredibly rewarding to master, welcoming both casual players and hardcore strategists. Whether you’re chasing the highest scores, experimenting with outrageous synergies or simply relaxing into the rhythm of letters and logic – Beyond Words is a playground for endless discovery where every word counts.

Football Cup 2026 – £13.49

Experience the thrill of victory and step onto the pitch for the most refined edition yet. Football Cup 2026 sets a new standard with smarter AI, enhanced mechanics, and expanded challenge levels designed to push your skills further than ever before. Lead your favorite team to glory and prove you have what it takes to conquer the world’s biggest stadiums.

Solid Void – Topsy Turvy World – £4.49

Welcome to a revolutionary puzzle experience where the logic of nonograms meets the artistry of Jigsaw Puzzles. Solid Void – Topsy Turvy World invites you to restore a legendary painting through a unique two-step puzzle adventure, perfect for cozy gaming sessions and mental training.

Timo Boll Beats – £17.99

A table tennis legend meets a rhythm game! Hit every ball precisely in time, keep to the beat and let the rhythm guide your shots. Master Timo Boll’s legendary techniques, challenge charismatic rivals in urban locations and create perfect combos. Every shot counts – your sense of rhythm will be crucial!

SHIKA-Q – £12.60

“SHIKA-Q” is an ultra-fast competitive puzzle game where players connect “Links” on a 10×10 board, and victory or defeat is decided in an instant.

The board evolves in real time as attacks, interference, recovery, and special moves unfold simultaneously. With barely a moment to think, players must constantly decide their next move, creating intense tension and speed.

Unlike traditional falling-block puzzle games, blocks do not drop from above. The board begins reacting the moment you place a piece. Because it is a real-time competitive system, players must not only connect Links but also read their opponent’s intentions—creating mind games similar to those found in fighting games.

SP(L/R)ITE – £7.50

SP(L/R)ITE is an adventure game where you must escape a series of mysterious floating rooms in another dimension.

Uncover the secrets hidden within each room as you collaborate with an unnervingly energetic goddess and a neighbor you can only speak to through the wall.

What lies beyond the final door? That’s for you to decide.

FROGGONIT – £7.69

FROGGONIT is a cute adventure-exploration game set on an island full of friendly animals.

The problem is (there’s always something, isn’t there?) that you accidentally summoned a villain who covered the entire island in darkness!

The good thing is that you are a frog obsessed with secrets and discoveries, so this is your chance to be a hero and save everyone!

(You don’t really have a choice).

Legends Aligned: Land of Order – £4.49

Step into a new chapter of calm and clever challenges in Legends Align Land of Order, a puzzle where every piece has its place and every decision brings you closer to the perfect solution. Set in refreshed environments full of personality, the goal is simple and satisfying: fit different shapes together until the entire board is complete.

Brave Rounds – £13.29

Brave Rounds is a fast-paced, close range-heavy vertical scrolling shoot ’em up with the beauty and ruthless precision of 00s arcade classics. Shoot them up by yourself or co-op together with a friend!

Master the art of getting closer and beat the heck out of them!

Play as one of three playable characters accompanied with their Options. Shoot the wide shot, focus shot, deploy the bombs, or unleash their special!

Guts ‘n Grunts – £8.99

Guts ‘n Grunts is a mid-paced action game with lots of shooting, swimming, and rolling. Find power-ups. Earn upgrades. Fight for pig freedom!

Ninjora Echoes – £5.99

Ninjora Echoes is a 2D platformer built around the unique mechanic of creating and controlling shadow clones. You won’t just jump and fight — you’ll need to plan every move strategically. Your clones can press switches, hold levers, and distract enemies, opening up clever new ways to overcome each challenge.

Veins of DARKNESS Horror – £9.99

Veins of DARKNESS Horror is a first-person horror experience where you play as an ordinary shift worker sent on a routine business trip. Your company rents you a house on the outskirts of town — quiet, isolated, and seemingly perfect for a short stay. But soon it becomes clear that something about this place is deeply wrong.

Incantation – £22.49

Immerse yourself in the chilling tale of the Chen Family Village, where a mother searching for her missing daughter accidentally stumbles into a haunted place filled with mysterious cults. Guide Jia Jun Lee as she searches a village and pieces together fragile clues to her loved one’s whereabouts, carefully hiding her movements as supernatural threats close in from all sides.

Incantation is a first-person horror-themed adventure game adapted from the live action film of the same name. Beyond the palpable madness and fear in the village, there’s a sinister force that drives one to despair. What happens when one crosses the forbidden line of this evil deity?

Next week: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, PRAGMATA, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Under Par Golf Architect, Cleaning Up, Nullstar: Solus, ZPF, Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination, Find My Frogs, Without a Dawn, Lucky Tower Ultimate, Decollate Decoration, Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump, 5omeday, Dosa Divas, BEFORE I GO, ZOO MANAGER SIMULATOR, Pengilo, Hyakki Fantasia Mini Game Selection VOL.1, Gecko Gods, and Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus.