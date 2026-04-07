ChainStaff review

Billed as the lovechild of Metal Slug and Earthworm Jim, this side-scrolling shooter makes good on that fascinating fusion. It has the explosive weaponry of Metal Slug along with hostage saving side-quests, while from Earthworm Jim it borrows not just its warped sense of humour – with our hero being a human haphazardly fused with an alien – but also the kinetic sense of movement due to the presence of a grappling hook. This comparison to games of yore does sell ChainStaff short however, as the titular spear-like weapon is its most defining feature.

Knowing that the ChainStaff – a unique and powerful weapon of alien origin – takes a while to master, our quest to prevent a hostile colonisation of Earth begins with a lengthy and methodical tutorial. Said staff can be launched as a piercing spear, in addition to being used as a makeshift platform to reach higher areas. Not only this, but it will shield our hero from projectiles and is strong enough to raise boulders to prevent being squished. Together with the grappling hook, there’s usually more than one way to traverse this terraformed take on Earth. The first stage provides helpful pointers too, just to ease you into the literal swing of things. From thereon, you’re on your own – and it isn’t long until you’ll find the path blocked by hazards only the ChainStaff can overcome.

Your goal here is to run, gun, and leap through several garishly coloured worlds – formed from fungi, gravity defying waterfalls, floating jellyfish, flying marine creatures, and more – in order to locate a boss and destroy a transforming Star Spore. Stages have branching paths (an upper and a lower route, usually) and as such, have been designed to be revisited at least twice, with a different threat to assimilate by following a secondary objective. While there is a map to show areas yet unexplored, your current position isn’t highlighted – so you’ll need sharp navigational skills to progress. Together with upgrades often needed to reach different paths, such as a flamethrower to melt ice cubes and torch thick vegetation, this adds a welcome Metroidvania-style slant.

As there’s no handholding when it comes to revisiting stages, you’re left to figure out which may have something yet to be discovered. Initially, this did throw me into a loop, but it wasn’t long until realising if the next area hasn’t unlocked, then you need to explore a past stage completely. This non-linear nature results in a respectable 7-8 hour playtime, with more to potentially see.

Upgrading tech forms a sizeable chunk of the experience. Firstly, there are hostages to find and rescue – with the humorous choice given to either them for a skill point, or to rip out their heart for a health boost. Alternatively, you can eat their brain. Harm too many allies though and they’ll start a revolt. Tech skills can be used to unlock grenades, rockets and more that’ll auto-fire when shooting. Incidentally, said flamethrower is a permanent upgrade; once found, you’ll belch flames until the dramatic finale. Each stage also has ChainStaff pieces to find, with options including reduced charge times and staff extensions.

While some enemies can be gunned down effortlessly, the majority require the ChainStaff’s expertise. There are glowing red eyes to jab, ballooning stomachs to pop, stone-like shields to smash, and more besides. Some enemies also spew projectiles, forcing you to plant the ChainStaff somewhere so it can be used as a canopy. Enemy design draws inspiration from all kinds of places, from primitive single-cell organisms to mutated everyday creatures such as chickens – all of which bleed profusely when shot.

The feature list culminates in a bunch of appropriately challenging and curiously entertaining boss fights – some of which require a degree of thought to expose their weak points. It has a gallery of giant grotesque beasts that won’t be forgotten soon, including a feathered snake that can fly, a giant armoured skeletal fish with thick scales, and a gelatinous blob with visible organs to expose via the grappling hook. Most bosses require a few attempts to beat (our hero can only withstand three hits by default) and as such can be satisfying to eventually defeat after learning their attack patterns.

ChainStaff uses flat stretchy hand-drawn sprites to create a unique look. The developers wanted it to resemble ‘fever dream’ album covers from the ‘70s and ‘80s, which I’d say is something they’ve achieved. You only need to look at the screenshots to know that it’s something that’ll stick in your mind. Backing this up is a rock soundtrack from Deon van Heerden – the composer behind Broforce and Warhammer 40k: Shootas Blood & Teef. I would however say that this soundtrack doesn’t always suit the action, especially when the vastness of the stages can result in sections where not much is happening. It is perhaps guilty of featuring stages so large that a few areas feel unnecessary.

It’s an experience too warped for tedium to settle for long, fortunately. There’s a lot to appreciate, from the fact that it isn’t a typical ‘run to the right’ shooter to the way that the ChainStaff can be used in different ways to circumvent danger. Although its lack of handholding and Metroidvania-style backtracking may lead to mild confusion, it’s a richer experience for it, forcing you to work out how to progress and unlock the next stage. It does suffer from moderate feature bloat, though. Between the ChainStaff upgrades, permanent Metroidvania-style perks, upgradable weapons, and health/damage boosts, you may be left wondering which to focus on and what to invest in. Still, and refreshingly, this is very much a run ‘n gunner that requires brains – and not just those forcibly yanked from your rescued allies.

Mommy’s Best Games’ ChainStaff is out 8th April on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch.