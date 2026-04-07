Various Super Mario games bounce around the UK retail chart thanks to movie hype

EA Sports FC 26 continues to perform well at retail, claiming no.1 not just in the all formats top 40 but also in the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts. Of course, it helps that it’s available for around the £20 mark currently on sites such as Amazon.

Resident Evil Requiem climbed to #2, having switched places with Mario Kart World at #3.

At #4 it’s the return of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – up all the way from #32.

Crimson Desert continues to be a steady seller too, currently at #5. Nioh 3 – which made a surprise top ten reappearance last week – fell to #6, Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top ten at #7, while Pokémon Pokopia dropped two places to #8.

The last two positions in the top ten are unchanged, held by Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The new Super Mario movie has seemingly sparked a newfound interest in the plumber. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has risen from #23 to #12, while Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Party Jamboree can be found within the top 20. Consequently, most have climbed the Switch chart too.

Further down the top 40, several Warner Bros. PS4 games have re-entered – including Cars 3: Driven to Win and Mortal Kombat X – while eight WB published titles reside within the PS4 top ten. We can only assume that at least one major retailer is clearing out old stock.