Crimson Desert falls to #5 while Life is Strange: Reunion misses out on a top ten placement

The UK top ten retail (physical) chart sees a slight shuffle this week.

After debuting at no.1, the open world RPG Crimson Desert has fallen to #5 during its second week on sale. Remaining in the top five suggests it’s still selling reasonably well despite the mixed critical reception.

It’s EA Sports FC 26 that takes Crimson Desert’s place at no.1. The sports sim is also no.1 in the Switch, PS4 and Xbox Series charts.

The Switch 2’s Mario Kart World and Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem – which remains no.1 in the PC retail chart – climbed to #2 and #3.

At #4 it’s the surprise return of Koei Tecmo’s Nioh 3 on PS5, becoming the best selling PS5 retail release last week. The reason behind this resurgence is a mystery. Presumably though, it was either discounted at retail or it sold out shortly after launch and has only just gained a second print run.

The popular Pokémon Pokopia held onto #6. Positions #6 and #7 are taken by Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both of which gained Switch 2 retail releases last week. Frustratingly, there’s still no Switch 2 chart.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dropped to #9. And then at #10 it’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Square-Enix’s Life is Strange: Reunion missed out on a top ten placing, having to settle for #11. It fared better in the single formats, taking #6 in the PS5 chart, and a respectable #3 on Xbox Series.

WWE 2K26 exited the top ten meanwhile, falling from #5 to #13. That’s nothing compared to Monster Hunter Wilds, which tumbled from #7 to #39 after enjoying a recent resurgence thanks to a price cut.

Chart providers GfK managed to compile a 3DS chart too. A top six this week, no less, with Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth at no.1. A shout out goes to Rabbids Rumble at #5, dating all the way back to 2012. Why, it’s almost retro.