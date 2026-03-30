Out this week: Darwin’s Paradox, Super Meat Boy 3D, South of Midnight, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, GRIME II, more

The long Easter weekend is almost upon us. While there are slightly fewer games than usual, presumably due to PR firms getting ready to set their emails to autoreply, there’s still plenty to play while gorging on chocolate eggs.
Four games stand out as being anticipated. These include Konami’s puzzle platformer Darwin’s Paradox – seemingly inspired by Pixar’s Finding Dory – the three dimensional precision platformer sequel Super Meat Boy 3D, a PS5 and Switch 2 release of Compulsion’s spell weaving adventure South of Midnight, and the side-scrolling franchise revival Legacy of Kain: Ascendance – which also promises PS1 style sections.
Ascendance is up against two similar titles. GRIME II is a surreal shape shifting Metroidvania, while Morkull Ascend to the Gods is a boss rush focused 2D action game.
Then there’s the survivors-alike Temtem: Swarm, the planet cleansing Clean Up Earth, arcade-style egg-lobbing platformer Go! Go! Mister Chickums, and the cartoony adventure NubiaPhobia. There’s Sometimes You’s PULMO too, the trailer for which doesn’t explain much.
Looking ahead to the rest of April, we can expect the 3v3 fighter Invincible VS, scrolling brawler He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Double Fine’s pottery party game Kiln, the potentially huge Vampire Crawlers, social sim Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Capcom’s anticipated sci-fi shooter PRAGMATA, and Nacon’s 2053 set Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.
New release trailers
South of Midnight
Legacy of Kain: Ascendance
Super Meat Boy 3D
Darwin’s Paradox!
GRIME II
Morkull Ascend to the Gods
Temtem: Swarm
Clean Up Earth
Go! Go! Mister Chickums
NubiaPhobia
PULMO
New multiformat releases
- Legacy of Kain: Ascendance
- Super Meat Boy 3D
- Darwin’s Paradox!
- GRIME II
- NubiaPhobia
- Clean Up Earth
- Go! Go! Mister Chickums
- Morkull Ascend to the Gods
- PULMO
- Manafinder
- Mini Trains
New on PSN
- South of Midnight
- Go Home Annie: An SCP Game
- Revenge On Gold Diggers
- MotionRec
- Magic Exposure 2
- FlipCat
- Temtem: Swarm
New on Xbox Store
- Content Warning
- JokerJack
- Zoo Orbs (Xbox Series)
- Sunset Motel
- Grab 50 Coins
- Inkling Cats : Beneath the dreams
- Owlen and the Whispering Woods
- To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields (Xbox Series)
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Astral Ascent Stellar Edition
Next week: Starfield (PS5), ChainStaff, The Occultist, Incantation, Jaden & Jasmine II: Lost Memories, People of Note, Viscerafest, Solid Void – Topsy Turvy World, Tears Revolude, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition, Crime Simulator, and Rogue Doodle.