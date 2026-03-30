Out this week: Darwin’s Paradox, Super Meat Boy 3D, South of Midnight, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, GRIME II, more

The long Easter weekend is almost upon us. While there are slightly fewer games than usual, presumably due to PR firms getting ready to set their emails to autoreply, there’s still plenty to play while gorging on chocolate eggs.

Four games stand out as being anticipated. These include Konami’s puzzle platformer Darwin’s Paradox – seemingly inspired by Pixar’s Finding Dory – the three dimensional precision platformer sequel Super Meat Boy 3D, a PS5 and Switch 2 release of Compulsion’s spell weaving adventure South of Midnight, and the side-scrolling franchise revival Legacy of Kain: Ascendance – which also promises PS1 style sections.

Ascendance is up against two similar titles. GRIME II is a surreal shape shifting Metroidvania, while Morkull Ascend to the Gods is a boss rush focused 2D action game.

Then there’s the survivors-alike Temtem: Swarm, the planet cleansing Clean Up Earth, arcade-style egg-lobbing platformer Go! Go! Mister Chickums, and the cartoony adventure NubiaPhobia. There’s Sometimes You’s PULMO too, the trailer for which doesn’t explain much.

Looking ahead to the rest of April, we can expect the 3v3 fighter Invincible VS, scrolling brawler He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Double Fine’s pottery party game Kiln, the potentially huge Vampire Crawlers, social sim Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Capcom’s anticipated sci-fi shooter PRAGMATA, and Nacon’s 2053 set Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.

New release trailers

South of Midnight

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance

Super Meat Boy 3D

Darwin’s Paradox!

GRIME II

Morkull Ascend to the Gods

Temtem: Swarm

Clean Up Earth

Go! Go! Mister Chickums

NubiaPhobia

PULMO

New multiformat releases

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance

Super Meat Boy 3D

Darwin’s Paradox!

GRIME II

NubiaPhobia

Clean Up Earth

Go! Go! Mister Chickums

Morkull Ascend to the Gods

PULMO

Manafinder

Mini Trains

New on PSN

South of Midnight

Go Home Annie: An SCP Game

Revenge On Gold Diggers

MotionRec

Magic Exposure 2

FlipCat

Temtem: Swarm

New on Xbox Store

Content Warning

JokerJack

Zoo Orbs (Xbox Series)

Sunset Motel

Grab 50 Coins

Inkling Cats : Beneath the dreams

Owlen and the Whispering Woods

To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields (Xbox Series)

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Astral Ascent Stellar Edition

Next week: Starfield (PS5), ChainStaff, The Occultist, Incantation, Jaden & Jasmine II: Lost Memories, People of Note, Viscerafest, Solid Void – Topsy Turvy World, Tears Revolude, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition, Crime Simulator, and Rogue Doodle.