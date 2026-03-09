Capcom controls the UK retail chart, with six games in the top ten this week

This week’s UK retail (physical) chart is quite the sight to behold.

Resident Evil fever continues to grip the UK, fuelled by the runaway success of Resident Evil Requiem – which remains no.1 for a second week. Not only this, but four other RE games can be found within the top ten.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition climbed from #24 to #5, Resident Evil 3 shot from #25 to #7, Resident Evil 2 went from #23 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Resident Evil Generation Pack – which debuted at #3 last week.

Together with Monster Hunter Wilds returning to #6, this gives Capcom six games in the top ten. The rest of the top ten comprises of Switch 2 titles, including Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A at #3 and #4.

That’s not all for Capcom’s survival horror series either, as Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition re-entered at #36 and #40.

It would seem that the PS5 versions of older Resident Evils that are proving popular, as the PS5 top ten is almost entirely RE and Capcom games. It’s worth noting that many retailers have deep discounts on Capcom’s back catalogue, including 2 for £25 deals at the likes of Amazon and Argos.

There was a new entry in the top ten – the Switch 2’s Pokémon Pokopia at #2, which has proven itself to be a surprise hit, exceeding expectations.

Resident Evil Requiem remains no.1 on Xbox Series, while Dark Souls Trilogy tops the PS4 chart. The only other chart published this week is for the Xbox One, which sees The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at the top.