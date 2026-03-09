Out this week: John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, GreedFall II, Monster Hunter Stories 3, WWE 2K26, 1348 Ex Voto, more

It’s one of those rare weeks for new releases where there’s something likely to entice, offering up a mixture of crowd-pleasing shooters, RPGs, hack ‘n slashers, sports sims, horror games and a couple of peculiar oddities.

RPG fans have two new time-consuming, world-saving, quests to choose from, appealing to slightly different audiences. From Capcom comes Monster Hunter Stories 3, with a story that sees two almighty dragons hatch from a single egg – one of which bears a mark from a 200 year old civil war. It’s due out Friday on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2 and PC. Nacon’s GreedFall: The Dying World meanwhile is set in a fantasy themed 17th century Europe, and sees a custom created hero tasked with ending a plague. It’s up to you whether to use force or diplomacy, with choices impacting your fate. It’s out Thursday on PS5 and Xbox Series.

There are two sports sims to mull over, again aimed at slightly different crowds. WWE 2K26 is apparently crammed full of content this year – including 400+ wrestlers and the chance to play through an alt CM Punk timeline – but reviewers claim the microtransactions take away some of the sheen. The Metacritic score stands at 80% currently. MLB The Show 26 will offer new Road To The Show mechanics and more customizable options, suggesting we should expect only minor improvements this year.

Focus and Sabre are back too with John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, which sees power-hungry humans drill into the earth’s core to harness its power, only to accidentally unleash the Sludge God and his minions. This online shooter is going for an ’80s buddy movie vibe and bears similarities with Sabre’s World War Z – which we rather enjoyed.

Over on the PS5, a couple of hack ‘n slash adventures are lined up. Ghost of Yōtei Legends arrives as free DLC and adds a new online co-op multiplayer mode with three mission types, including a story mode. Then there’s 1348 Ex Voto from Dear Villagers, set in 13th century Italy and telling a tragic love story, with a young knight seeking his cherished loved one. Lots of blood will be spilt along the way.

For horror fans there’s the multiformat FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly – a full remake with improved visuals and overhauled gameplay – along with the first-person psychological affair Unsealed: The Mare, which entails seeking lost objects and restoring memories. Card game Deckline falls into the horror genre too, based around the horrors of war.

Other new releases include the planet designing Bubblegum Galaxy, high seas farming adventure Collector’s Cove, purposely old school space shooter Stellar Wanderer DX, a retail release of The Last Ninja Collection for Switch, and the comedic horror Don’t Mess With Bober – which sees a beaver swearing revenge after a holiday maker ruins their dam. It’s suspiciously well timed with the latest Pixar movie, although we’re not sure if it’s worth reading into that.

WWE 2K26

Next week: Crimson Desert, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War, Ghost Master: Resurrection, RUBATO, RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers, Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, Party Club, The Coin Game, EMOTIONLESS : The Last Ticket, Maid of Sker VR, Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei, Defending Camelot, Overthrown, and MOTE: The Old Office.