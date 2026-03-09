Acclaim’s Basketball Classics set to put on a performance with the Harlem Globetrotters

The Acclaim published Basketball Classics has been bouncing around on PC for a while, gaining ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam thanks to its old skool sensibilities. While it’s tempting to call it a spiritual successor to NBA Jam, it closer resembles the 8-bit era and offers 5-on-5 matches rather than 3-on-3.

A new version has just been announced, not only bounding onto consoles too this time, but also in partnership with the Harlem Globetrotters, who are currently celebrating their 100th season.

Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, to use its full and elongated name, will feature the Globetrotters’ signature moves, trick shots, and theatrical flair. This includes alley-oops, half-court bombs, and over-the-top dunks.

We can expect Exhibition, Season Mode, and Tournament matches along with couch co-op and competitive play. The soundtrack meanwhile will blend old and modern-style beats.

“This game celebrates that spirit while honoring the classic arcade basketball experiences fans grew up loving while building a whole new generation of fans, for years to come. With tight controls, big personalities and instant pick-up & play action, Super Basketball Classics brings the Harlem Globetrotters legacy to gamers and sports fans around the world,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim.

Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, which, again, is a very long name, is coming to Steam and consoles soon.