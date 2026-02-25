Fallout 4, Resident Evil Requiem, Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen, Disney Afternoon Collection, and Rave Racer hit the Switch

Nintendo, Capcom and Bethesda, amongst others, must be hoping Switch owners have plenty of disposable income after paying off February’s bills, as it’s a corker of a week for new releases.

From Capcom comes not just Resident Evil Requiem for Switch 2 but also Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, just to bring Nintendo loyalists up to speed with modern RE. All three are available in a Generations Pack, priced £84.99.

Reviews of Requiem are predictably positive, currently boasting a 90% Metacritic score. The consensus is that it packs a lot of fan service and the dual protagonist set-up, which alternates between brutal combat sections with Leon and slower puzzle-solving sections with newcomer Grace, is very well balanced. “There are a few minor visual hiccups along with some inconsistency in frame rate during busier moments, but the fact that we’ve got a brand-new flagship RE game running well on Switch 2 should be celebrated,” said Nintendo Life before opting for a 9/10.

If three modern Resident Evil games weren’t enough to be getting on with, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has just hit the Switch 2 as well. £52.99 gets you the base game, all six expansions, and over 150 Club Creation items. A bundle with Skyrim, priced £77.99, is available. Expensive, yes, but Fallout 4 Anniversary is also £52.99 on Xbox Series. That doesn’t make the price easier to swallow though, especially considering Fallout 4 dates to 2015.

On the subject of wayward pricing, Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen launch on Switch and Switch 2 this week, not as part of NSO as anticipated but rather as standalone £17.99 downloads. This would suggest Nintendo believes these remain ‘premium’ experiences with dozens of hours of playtime. Vote with your wallet, or we could end up seeing more standalone first-party games released with high mark-ups.

After skipping 3DS and Wii U, The Disney Afternoon Collection finally comes to both Switches, not via Capcom but rather Atari. Included are the NES’ DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, TaleSpin and Darkwing Duck, plus new SNES’ additions Goof Troop and Bonkers. Perfect timing for Goof Troop, as it was the first game Shinji Mikami worked on before creating Resident Evil. It’s pretty good, too.

How about another RPG? Bandai Namco’s Tales of Berseria Remastered adds early shop access, the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and more features to make it easier going. Funnily enough, the original version is newer than even this week’s Fallout 4, hitting PS4 in 2016. They’re definitely going through the motions with these ‘Tales of’ remasters.

Other releases for this week include a Switch 2 version of Balatro, the mountainside village builder Laysara: Summit Kingdom, open-world fantasy adventure Sands of Aura, chilled Polly Pocket-esque farming/puzzler hybrid Tiny Garden, and the faux-VR roguelike FUR Squadron Phoenix. Loan Shark – a short fishing sim with a story to tell – and the liminal space curio POOLS make belated appearances too. We rather enjoyed Loan Shark due to its high replay value and comical tone. Under £4, it’s cheaper than chips.

It’s a peculiar week on the retro front. This week’s Arcade Archives re-release is none other than Namco’s Rave Racer from 1995, while the newest EGGCONSOLE release is the MSX2’s Super Cooks – a comical parody of Shin Maou Golvellius. Then from Red Art Games comes a re-release of the anime tie-in City Hunter, a side-scrolling shooter originally released on the PC Engine. This will probably be a new experience for most players. Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage should be out today (Thursday) too, bringing together the two vertical helicopter shooters along with the puzzler Teki Paki. Optional DLC additionally contains the console versions of Tiger-Heli and Twin Cobra, plus the beat’em up Get Star. Hopefully it won’t cost £52.99.

New Switch eShop releases

Resident Evil Requiem – £64.99

Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.

A new era of survival horror is coming. Technological advancements combined with the development team’s depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that’s more immersive than ever before.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – £52.99

For ten years, Fallout 4 has stood as one of the most celebrated open-world RPGs of all time. Now, the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition brings the complete post-nuclear epic together in one definitive package. Winner of over 200 “Best Of” awards including the DICE and BAFTA Game of the Year, this edition includes the acclaimed base game, the 6 official expansions, and more than 150 Creation Club items.

Resident Evil Generation Pack – £84.99

*The games in this set can be purchased individually. Please be careful not to purchase the same game twice.

*Please check the details of each game, such as supported languages, on their respective store pages.

Experience survival horror like never before in this bundle containing Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and Resident Evil Requiem – the latest title in the mainline Resident Evil series.

Pokémon FireRed Version – £16.99

Pokémon FireRed Version is a remake of Pokémon Red Version, one of the first two titles in the Pokémon video game series. This Game Boy Advance game was originally released in 2004. Now you can enjoy this classic Pokémon adventure on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2!

Pokémon LeafGreen Version – £16.99

Pokémon LeafGreen Version is a remake of Pokémon Green Version (known as Pokémon Blue Version in Europe), one of the first two titles in the Pokémon video game series. This Game Boy Advance game was originally released in 2004. Now you can enjoy this classic Pokémon adventure on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2!

The Disney Afternoon Collection – £17.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – £17.99 (Switch 2)

This update to the original 2017 collection adds two new games – Bonkers and Goof Troop – to the lineup for a total of eight games, including DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, TaleSpin and Darkwing Duck. This is the first time that Goof Troop and Bonkers have been re-released anywhere.

Balatro – £12.79 (Switch 2)

The poker roguelike. Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos.

Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You’re going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory.

Tales of Berseria Remastered – £34.99

Tales of Berseria returns with enhanced graphics and optimized gameplay!

Engage in the ultimate quest for self-discovery, remastered for the first time. The sacred kingdom awaits the arrival of its savior, and a lone woman named Velvet is marked by traumatic deceit.. Join Velvet on her journey for vengeance, along with her cast of eccentric companions, as they sail through the archipelago which comprises the kingdom of Midgand.

Laysara: Summit Kingdom – £22.49

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder which tasks you with creating a new home for your people forced out of the lowlands. During a campaign or sandbox playthrough, you will establish multiple towns, each on a unique mountain with its own traits. All your towns co-exist in symbiosis, creating a trading network, which you can then adjust to your needs by revisiting already developed settlements. The Kingdom of Laysara has to be rebuilt!

Sociable Soccer Champions – £12.99

Sociable Soccer Champions is an all-action carnival of fast-paced arcade football action. In addition to offering the most exciting version of the world’s most popular sport, Sociable Soccer Champions allows you to assemble your dream team from an extensive roster of more than 14,000 licensed professional footballers, each with their unique skills and attributes faithfully replicated.

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ – £6.70

Note: This is the complete edition that includes “Exit Lab Beginner Level”, “Exit Lab Intermediate Level”, and “Exit Lab Expert Level” for Nintendo Switch™ software.

Please be careful to avoid making duplicate purchases.

At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill!

With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Trials Of Randoom – £6.29

Deivy made a pact with Randoom, he would be his toy and go through all of Randoom’s challenges in exchange for having anything he wanted after it was over. Now Deivy has been turned into a chess piece and is trapped in Randoom’s mansion, a dangerous place full of challenges.

EGGCONSOLE SUPER COOKS MSX2 – £5.39

The game features a rather unique premise: the protagonist, Kelesis, sets out on a journey of culinary training (an adventure) to gain approval to marry a young lady. It covers all the classic elements expected of an action RPG from this era, including switching between top-down and side-scrolling views depending on the scene, as well as battling massive boss characters.

Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition – £17.99

Inspired by the psychedelic sci-fi of the ’70s & ’80s, Aquamarine combines the mystery of old-school adventure games and challenging roguelikes with elements of survival, exploration, and puzzle solving.

Picronix 2 – £6.29

Relax and engage your mind with these relaxing logic puzzles. Solve the number clues to reveal hidden pixel art pictures. Solving each row and column brings you closer to the final image. Enjoy the perfect blend of calm and challenge. A lot unique puzzles await you. They’re perfect for a quick break or a long session. Train your brain and find your inner peace.

Tiny Garden – £12.79

Grow a variety of plants, trade them for unique furniture, and customize your garden in this calming mix of farming, puzzle-solving, and strategy. With no scores or time limits, it’s all about relaxing, experimenting, and letting your creativity bloom!

Pogui – £4.49

Pogui is just a little dog who wants to take a nap, but crazy stuff keeps happening around him! Guide the lovable pug through dreamlike worlds and help him get to bed. Pogui is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, jump and dash your way through colorful but hazardous levels!

Afterplace – £11.99

Afterplace is an adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. It’s a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures. Explore the woods, fight monsters, talk to ostensibly shady characters, walk away from those characters mid-conversation (if you want to), and get so lost you fall out of the world entirely (and maybe even into another). You never know what the forest might be hiding, and not all trails are paved. Labyrinths and dungeons are tucked away in the most concealed nooks. There are no waypoints in Afterplace. You’ll have to forge your own path.

Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death – £35.99

Dive into the past. Re-examine a murder.

A famous artist was brutally murdered thirty years ago. There were irregularities, the primary suspect died, and the case was closed.

Now you must revisit the scene of the crime. Uncover new clues, investigate additional suspects, and reveal the truth. All while keeping your mysterious time travel powers a secret.

Golfing Over It with Alva Majo – £4.49

Golfing Over It with Alva Majo is a discouraging game about climbing a surreal mountain with a golf ball.

Experience the challenge of climbing an unyielding mountain without infuriating controls being part of that challenge.

Bennett Foddy has played this game and granted it his blessing.

Hunt the Night – £17.99

Hunt the Night is a retro-style action-RPG that blends fast, skillful combat with dark fantasy lore. Play as Vesper, a member of the Stalkers, and traverse the ruined world of Medhram on a mission to save humanity from a deadly cycle of annihilation. Endure nightmarish overworlds, slash through horrific dungeons, face brutal bosses, and wield an arsenal of powers in a relentless struggle against the Night itself.

Maid Cafe on Electric Street – £19.00

Maid Cafe on Electric Street is a game set in Nipponbashi, the heart of Osaka’s otaku culture. This is a story-focused adventure game where you enjoy daily life at Fuwa Fuwa Cafe. Make yourself a cup of coffee, relax, and immerse yourself in a heartwarming story.

Sands of Aura – £19.99

The corruption that plagues Talamhel has created a horde comprised of both man and other Talamhelic natives: The venerable Ferrum and the insectoid, hive-minded Hashara. Once warring nations have become an abominable army of undying malice.

From doomsday cultists to fallen kings, the foes that guard the answers you seek are determined to see your end. Prepare for an unrelenting, unforgiving combat experience not to be taken lightly. Swing true, dear knight, swing true.

With hundreds of weapon components to be reclaimed from the crumbled remains of civilization, there are thousands of unique weapons to be forged. Find the hilt that fits just right.

HauntedManager – £6.19

Build an unbeatable haunted house of nightmares. In HauntedManager, you’ll manage guests, money, and mischievous ghosts while enjoying simple top-down tower defense gameplay.

Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth – £3.99

Explore the unique and challenging “Rotation Control Mode” where your character spins as you rotate the stick.

The game starts with a standard control method, making it easy for anyone to enjoy. When you’re ready, dive into the challenge of mastering the unique “Rotation Control Mode,” where your character spins as you rotate the stick.

Loan Shark – £3.79

You’re an indebted angler, trapped in a vicious cycle of borrowing and desperation. One dark, endless night at sea you haul up something unnatural: a talking fish named Cagliuso. It promises you riches — but its bargains come with terrifying strings.

In LOAN SHARK, the nets you cast bring more than fish. They pull you toward sacrifice, secrets, and a deadline you may never meet. The “loan shark” isn’t just metaphoric — something is stalking the waters, your time is running out, and every deal you strike pushes you deeper into the unknown.”

Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist – £4.49

Step into the gritty streets of Chicago in Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist, a story-driven crime adventure. Play as a determined detective navigating a city full of gangsters, corrupt cops, and hidden dangers. Investigate crimes, follow leads, interrogate witnesses, and uncover the secrets of a mysterious Russian crime syndicate. Explore diverse locations from bustling markets and shady bars to the dangerous docks. Experience immersive dialogues, thrilling chases, and tense confrontations in a detailed, atmospheric city. Can you survive the criminal underworld and bring justice to the streets of Chicago?

POOLS – £8.50

One could say POOLS is like an art gallery where you look around and listen to the sounds. There are very few things to solve apart from a few mazes. Sometimes the game can challenge your navigation skills. But mostly you’re just… there.

FUR Squadron Phoenix – £17.99

Train with a renegade crew of elite pilots using cutting-edge VR tech. Complete their missions, boost your Overdrive, and unlock story-rich conversations that reveal their pasts—and yours.

Next week: WWE 2K26, Scott Pilgrim EX, Back to the Dawn, Poker Night at the Inventory, Planet of Lana II, The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games, Pokémon Pokopia, Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair, Ratcheteer DX, Shrink Rooms, Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, Avenue Escape, Mole Cart Mining, Archerio, and Sushi Cat – Tower Defense.