MARVEL MaXimum Collection announced, featuring Konami’s arcade game and a whole lot more

“Excelsior!” Limited Run, Marvel and Konami are joining forces to bring us mere mortals a rather comprehensive Marvel retro collection. A collection with thirteen games in total, no less.

The multiformat MARVEL MaXimum Collection will include the following:

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)

(Arcade) Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, NES)

(Arcade, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, NES) Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

(Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive) Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

(Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive) Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy, Game Gear)

(Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy, Game Gear) Silver Surfer (NES)

We can expect a digital archive, a music player, a rewind tool, save states, cheat menus, and display options. The ability to rewind will be very handy for Silver Surfer, in particular.

It’s pleasing to see Konami’s arcade game make a comeback, and from what we remember, JLN’s Maximum Carnage was pretty good. The rest? It’s difficult to say. The NES version of Captain America and The Avengers was completely different to the arcade iteration, for instance.

It also seems that Silver Surfer is losing its one redeeming feature: the banger of a soundtrack. New compositions from Chris Huelsbeck are mentioned in the press release.

Limited Run Games are bringing MARVEL MaXimum Collection to PS5, Xbox Series (hurrah!), Switch and PC. It’s likely all manner of physical collector’s editions are planned. Curiously, there’s no mention of that yet.