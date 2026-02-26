Arcade shooter trilogy Raiden Fighters Remix Collection takes off today

Back in 2010, the Xbox 360 shooter collection Raiden Fighter Aces could be found lingering on online retailers’ release lists. It bounced around between publishers, including a newly reformed Tradewest and European outlet JoWood, only to mysteriously vanish. At a time when arcade shooters were seldom seen on the likes of Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii, it was a shame to see it never materialise.

The grieving ends today. H2 Interactive’s Raiden Fighters Remix Collection is out now on PS5, PS4, and Switch for £24.99. It features Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2, and Raiden Fighters Jet, which can also be purchased separately for £8.99 each.

Included are the Japanese and international versions, which reportedly vary massively, even changing stage layouts in some instances. To make these shooters welcoming to newcomers, a beginner mode, rapid fire options and the ability to restart stages all feature. It’s possible to add more lives and extra bombs, too. An online ranking system should boost replay value, meanwhile.

The ‘remix’ part of the game’s moniker refers to the 30 new music arrangements, provided by talent that worked on DEATHSMILES, Raiden III x MIKADO MANIACS, Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX, and more.

Here’s the latest trailer: