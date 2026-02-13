Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is out today, including five different versions of the original

Friday the 13th is unlucky for some. That’s unless you happen to be a Rayman fan, as Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is due out today (Friday 13th February) on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC for $19.99. If you were hoping for a physical release, you are out of luck there, as it won’t hit retail until June.

Developed by Digital Eclipse, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition brings back the PS1, Atari Jaguar and MS-DOS versions of the 1995 original, along with the later released GBA and GBC ports. A generous helping of 150 bonus levels are included too, originally found on level packs – including some by fans.

A rewind tool, save slots, infinite lives, and a level unlock cheat serve to make this notoriously challenging platformer more palatable.

Other features include a new soundtrack by Christophe Héral, a playable prototype of the early SNES version, a concept art museum, and over 50 minutes of interview footage.

Presumably, this collection will be part of Digital Eclipse’s excellent Gold Master series.