Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered announced, will include a demo of the axed sequel

Crystal Dynamics are bringing back more of their history with Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered. Curiously, it doesn’t appear to be another Aspyr remaster – PlayEveryWare are credited as co-developers.

Originally released on PS2 and Xbox, this fan favourite entry will boast new HD graphics with a toggle option for old visuals, refined controls, alt character skins, and an updated camera.

It’s within the extras that things get interesting. The team has unearthed dozens of unfinished areas you’ll be able to explore. To clarify, they’re still unfinished. Some areas were left out due to technical issues, while others failed to suit the art direction. They’re here in the name of preservation.

Not only this, but a playable demo of Dark Prophecy, Defiance’s cancelled sequel, will be included in the Deluxe Edition. Story elements are missing, yet it allegedly showcases the tone the original developers were going for, along with a few new ideas.

There isn’t long to wait until Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered launches – a 3rd March release date has been confirmed. Digital pre-orders go live today.