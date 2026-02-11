Mario Tennis Fever, TOKYO SCRAMBLE, Blazblue Entropy Effect X, Yakuza Kiwami 3, REANIMAL, and Jaws hit the Switch

Launching a tennis game close to Valentine’s Day is a pretty smooth move, considering a nil score is referred to as ‘love’ in said sport. That isn’t the reason behind Mario Tennis Fever’s release date, of course. In fact, and somewhat worryingly, Nintendo usually relies on the sports series to fill gaps in the roster – worrying because the Switch 2 isn’t even a year old yet.

The Mario Tennis series is also one of the more divisive. For every Power Tour there’s an Ultra Smash. Depending on which gaming sites you trust, Mario Tennis Fever is either the best the series has been for a long time and a worthy addition to the Switch 2 library, or is guilty of a slack story mode and too many gimmicks – specifically, the power-up style Fever Rackets. Scores this Switch 2 exclusive vary from 8/10 to 6/10, resulting in a 77% Metacritic. Not a bad score, but not much of an improvement over Mario Tennis Aces’ 75% either. At least it isn’t £69.99, eh?

The Switch 2 gains another exclusive this week, in the form of Binary Haze’s Tokyo Scramble. This survival adventure, which can be played solo or with three others via GameShare, is set deep below Tokyo in a lost world populated by creatures evolved from dinosaurs. Using a smart watch and her wits, 18-year-old Anne must find a way to the surface.

Another new release with mixed reviews is Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. The strange thing about this, is that it should have been an easy win. Spruce the visuals, introduce more arcade games, add a new side story, sprinkle it with quality of life improvements, and you’re set. What could go wrong? Quite a bit, apparently, as fans feel many of its changes were unnecessary.

“While I wish I could recommend Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, there’s too many odd choices and caveats here to list. While it’s always been a black sheep, the identity that feeds its reputation feels lost in this remaking, and it’s new content additions feel out of place and in some cases, undermine what came before it,” said Press Start.

On the more positive side of things, there’s BlazBlue Entropy Effect X – a 2D roguelike spin-off of the BlazBlue fighting series. It’s going down well with critics, gaining glowing reviews.

“BlazBlue Entropy Effect X is an excellent roguelike adventure that faithfully translates the tactical, frenetic combat of the main series into an immersive side-scrolling experience. Each character feels distinct, with unique abilities that encourage experimentation with the game’s multi-layered systems, resulting in builds that differ from run to run,” said COG Connected.

Then there’s REANIMAL from THQ and the creators of Little Nightmares and its sequel. This eerie island set adventure currently has an 83% Metacritic, garnering a handful of 9/10s. “By improving upon its work from the Little Nightmares series, Tarsier Studios has crafted its greatest horror game yet. Reanimal is an impressive, smooth mix of action, platforming, and top-of-the-line presentation. It’s a very gripping and intense experience, both in solo play and co-op,” was Push Square’s verdict.

Other new releases include the interactive gamebook Down Among the Dead Men, Acclaim’s comical Metroidvania The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest – which sees a game developer on the brink of a breakdown – Wales Interactive’s ill fated hiking horror adventure Heart of the Forest, and the FMV-based first date sim Speed Dates.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release is, oddly enough, 1985’s enemy avoiding EGGY, while the latest Arcade Archives re-release is Konami’s tank shooter Mega Zone from 1984. Limited Run has a new release too, in the form of Jaws Retro Edition – a new ROM hack of the JLN’s Jaws NES movie tie-in, now with more content. It appears they have the back and white FMV boxing sim Prize Fighter lined-up for next week, originally on the Mega CD.

New Switch eShop releases

TOKYO SCRAMBLE – £24.99

TOKYO SCRAMBLE is a survival puzzle action game set deep underground.

When Anne awakens after an accident, she finds herself in a network of subterranean caverns overrun by Zino—mysterious creatures that resemble dinosaurs. Left stranded in this hostile environment where only the strong survive, Anne’s only hope is to find a way back to the surface.

As her journey continues, Anne comes face-to-face with a diverse and deadly array of Zino. With her sights set on the light filtering in from above, Anne must rely on her wits to flee, distract, and fight back however she can. But does she have what it takes to escape this prehistoric world alive?

Mario Tennis Fever – £58.99

The Mushroom Kingdom Tennis Tournament is about to begin! Wield powerful new rackets and conquer the court in Mario Tennis Fever, only on Nintendo Switch 2.

Choose from a vast volley of characters and modes, then face off in colourful, chaotic matches. Keep an eye on your opponent’s movements, rush into position, and deliver the perfect shot.

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard – £16.75

Welcome to ChromaTec, the universe’s leading producer of the ChromaGun (patent pending)! Here at ChromaTec, colors are magnets! Well, not exactly. Magnetoid Chromatism—a physical property of the pandimensional realm—is a bit more complex than that. In layperson’s terms: Walls attract objects of the same color. All kinds of objects! Like large boxes. Or small boxes. Or medium boxes! Or super-safe, friendly, decidedly non-murderous WorkerDroids*. (List not exhaustive)

Use your refined painting and color-mixing skills to voluntarily solve intricate puzzles on the ChromaTec Testing Track for ChromaGun Research Purposes, Mark II — aka ChromaGun 2.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – £54.99

Continue the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he cares about most in an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the beloved game.

The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the beloved story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.

REANIMAL – £34.99

The original creators of Little Nightmares™ & Little Nightmares™ II have returned to take you on a more terrifying journey than ever before. In this co-op horror adventure game, you play as a brother & sister who go through hell to rescue their missing friends. Exploring by boat and on land, you must use your wits to survive, work together to escape the hellish island, and the dark secret that haunts you.

Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition – £19.99

“Greyhill Incident is a story-driven Survival-Horror game that takes place during the early 90s. As Ryan Baker, equipped with a baseball bat and a few bullets in his trusty revolver, the story takes you across the atmospheric neighbourhood of Greyhill, which is invaded by UFOs & Grey Aliens.

Blazblue Entropy Effect X – £20.00

A roguelite action game set in the BLAZBLUE universe, featuring striking 2D visuals, stylish, fast-paced combat, and precise, responsive controls.

Command a line-up of unique characters from the renowned BLAZBLUE franchise and dive into an unparalleled action experience.

Heart of the Forest – £9.99

On an ill-fated hiking trip through the Black Forest, a mismatched group of students fall under the spell of a vengeful spirit trapped deep inside the woods. Now they must fight for their survival while trying to escape its corrupting influence.

Haunted by fear, trauma, and secrets of the past, each character is pushed to their breaking point, and their survival depends on your choices in this interactive psychological horror story by Trapped Predator.

As the events unfold, the members of the group find themselves confronted with their deepest fears and the shadows of their past. Who will survive? Help the protagonists stay alive during their horrific journey through the woods.

Dear me, I was… – £6.73

With a beautiful watercolor touch, it depicts the life of a woman.

In her ordinary and modest life…experience her joys, her sorrows, her growth.

Witness the story she spins in a life woven by those around her.

Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ – £44.99

Experience a fun slice-of-life story through unlockable event scenes, engaging dialogue and beautifully illustrated character portraits, all localized in English for the first time. Explore unique endings with each character and enjoy mini-games that make this standalone entry extra special!

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest – £11.49

After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong you’re trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania-lite drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.

HUNTERS Music World – £2.50

Hunters Music World is a rhythm game.

Press the buttons in time with the music!

Bubble Battle – £2.69

Bubble Battle is a retro local multiplayer fighting game inspired by arcade classics. Players fly around with one simple objective: burst opponents’ bubbles before they burst yours. Collect powerups and out-maneuver opponents for fast-paced, addictive fun!

(Dis)Assemble – £4.49

In (Dis)Assemble, moving blocks has never been so challenging or so satisfying. You control two geometric shapes at once, one with each hand. Sounds simple? Wait until obstacles enter the scene.

Centipede Gun – £4.49

Centipede Gun is a creature-building roguelite, where you create unusual beings by combining different shapes, modules, and… weapons!?

Down Among the Dead Men – £4.49

Become the hero of your own high-seas saga. In a world where the rival kingdoms of Sidonia and Glorianna teeter on the brink of war, you are caught in a deadly race for survival. Hunted by the sadistic Captain Skarvench and drifting across the sea, you hold a secret that could rewrite the fate of the world. The power to become a legend of the seas is in your hands, but the deck is stacked against you.

Cakey’s Twisted Bakery – £9.99

Cakey’s Twisted Bakery is a stealth survival horror where you must bake to survive. Trapped inside a deranged bakery crawling with sweet-toothed mascot monsters, you play as a lost child searching for your brother. Sneak through candy-colored corridors, gather bizarre ingredients, and craft color-coded pies that can stun and destroy your enemies. Hide under tables, time your moves, and uncover the dark secret behind the bakery’s grinning faces. One recipe at a time, fight your way out before you become the next dessert.

BLOCLASH – £4.30

Get ready for a brand-new puzzle battle experience that blends speed and strategy, now on Nintendo Switch™!

One wrong move can turn the tables, but a flash of inspiration can change everything!

Enjoy intense, edge-of-your-seat matches where the outcome isn’t decided until the very end!

A Dance of Fire and Ice – £8.69

A Dance of Fire and Ice is a deceptively simple rhythm game: press the button along to the beat to keep your orbiting planets on the path.

But the path isn’t always so simple. Before long, you’ll travel across different twisting shapes and patterns, representing different rhythms spread across all sorts of genres.

Optical Illusion Test – £2.24

This is a personality test game where you simply choose, by instinct, what the illustration looks like to you, and discover insights into your hidden psychology.

Does this picture look like a bicycle? Binoculars? Or something else…!?

EGGCONSOLE EGGY PC-8801 – £5.39

Released by Bothtec in 1985, EGGY is an action game that won the Excellence Award at the “”1st Bothtec Program Contest,”” depicting the battle between Earth and Gasp on Eggy. While an action title, it’s not a frantic shooter; players control Ena to retrieve falling supplies.

Due to quirky design—weapons being ground-attack only, mandatory crouching before flight, and a unique floating movement—avoiding enemy attacks is key. The 20-stage game is cleared when enough supplies drop. Novice players may prioritize survival (clearing without collecting), while experienced players can aim for a high score by collecting them.

Clue: Murder By Death – £18.00

A story-rich detective mystery set in 1930s England. Investigate a murder inside a sprawling manor, interrogate suspicious residents, and make meaningful choices to uncover the truth — before Scotland Yard arrives.

Speed Dates – £5.50

Embark on Speed Dates, where you control first dates with 18 attractive women in this interactive FMV game. Shape your story with charm and humor for a personalized romantic journey.

Our main character Murat attends the Speed Date event and has only a few minutes to get to know the women and make him love himself. Try to impress the girls in this adventure where you can experience today’s male-female relationships in the most realistic way.

JAWS: Retro Edition – £TBA

JAWS: Retro Edition features two gameplay modes: Retro Edition: play the original 2D action game like never before with new quality of life features Enhanced Edition: a massively expanded, multi-chapter adventure. Upgrade your boat and explore the deep waters!

Next week: Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Ys X: Proud Nordics, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, WiZmans World Re;Try, PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse, Book of Korvald, Outpath, Baladins, Lost In Space – The First Adventure, LOVE ETERNAL, The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Kings of Madness, Stillborn Slayer, UNDER THE ISLAND, Calamity Angels: Special Delivery, Starless Abyss Blaze of Storm, Death Howl, Revolgear Zero, Backrooms Level X, Seafrog, and Skate Bums.