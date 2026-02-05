New ‘Console Archives’ retro series announced, first two ‘cool’ releases out now

Hamster, publishers of the weekly Arcade Archives series, are branching into console retro re-release territory. The idea here is to bring older console games to modern platforms, including those that have never graced certain formats before.

The press release mentions that re-releases will feature customisable control layouts, screen settings, and save states. It’s unclear, however, if this will become a weekly series.

UEP System’s Cool Borders, originally released on PS1, and Tecmo’s 1990 8-bit side-scroller NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS launch today on Switch 2, with PS5 versions planned for 14th Feb. Cool Borders will cost $11.99 while Ninja Gaiden II is $7.99. So, we’re in for variable pricing.

Future titles will include Doraemon and SONIC WINGS Special.

Hamster has also confirmed that Arcade Archives Rave Racer is enroute as both an AA and AA2 release.

While it’s tricky to tell what else could potentially make its way to Console Archives, it seems logical to say we’re going to see a lot of Tecmo’s back catalogue and perhaps the later Cool Borders too.