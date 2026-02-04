4PGP, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, and Snow Bros. Classic Collection hit the Switch

January saw a slew of RPGs on the Switch eShop, and it seems that February is going to be another RPG-centric month. It may even end up being the genre of choice throughout 2026, offering long-lasting experiences from Japanese studios that know their craft and run like well-oiled machines.

If the recent Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn’t enough to be getting on with, Square-Enix has also turned its attention to DRAGON QUEST VII for revival. This reimagined version is humbler, using diorama style visuals while streamlining the story to make it more accessible. “This is a game that’s just overflowing with personality, from the visual presentation to the localization,” said GameSpot before handing out a 7.5.

Then there’s Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass, a Texas developed pixel art RPG set in an eight-year-old child’s dream. It draws from Earthbound and Undertale, featuring a comical tone, childhood whimsy, and elements of light horror. If you’d rather stick to something more traditional, there’s Kemco’s 8-bit style Dragon Spira to consider, which throws board game elements into the mix.

Two very different racers are also going head-to-head. 3goo’s 4PGP – available on both Switches – is influenced by ‘90s Japanese racing games, such as Virtua Racing, while making use of modern hardware to achieve 4K/120fps performance. It also has four-player split-screen and GameShare functionality on Switch 2.

The Switch 2’s Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, meanwhile, takes the classic ‘90s smash ‘n crash racer franchise and turns it into a rogue-like. This means randomised events, permanent upgrades to assist in completing a run, and temporary upgrades to weapons and armour to secure a podium finish. Failure sees a run end, but not without a handful of credits to unlock something new. We awarded the PS5 version a 7/10 yesterday, feeling let down only by its steep price tag and lack of online components.

The Switch 2 also gains Draw King, an inexpensive (£4.30) party game based around drawing challenges. Using the Switch 2’s mouse controls, it might be worth a look.

For retro fans there’s the console-based Snow Bros. Classic Collection from Limited Run, featuring the Mega Drive, NES and Game Boy versions of this ‘cool’ single-screen platformer, an EGGCONSOLE release of the MSX2’s side-scrolling RPG SUPER TRITORN, and an Arcade Archives re-release of Taito’s 1987 racer Top Speed. There’s the modern retro platformer Lovish too, which boasts randomised events between stages.

Other releases include FMV romance game Five Hearts Under One Roof, the boastfully “full 3D” RPG Trigodpats, tile-rotation puzzler Tiny Biomes, and the grapple-hook swinging shooter World Of Unlit. And if none of the above takes your fancy, there are only a few days to wait until an avalanche of big new releases, including Mario Tennis Fever, Reanimal, and Yakuza Kiwami 3.

New Switch eShop releases

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift – £35.99 (Switch 2)

The legendary Carmageddon engine tears into 2050’s post‑apocalyptic streets. By day the skyline smolders; by night zombie hordes – the Wasted – flood every avenue. Your only way out is to win the Carmageddon: a chain of lethal underground races whose champion earns a shot at the last spaceport beyond the mountains.

4PGP – £17.99

4PGP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Race Together!

Share the excitement with friends and family playing split-screen multiplayer.

Hop in a formula car and race on unique tracks from around the world. With its multiple difficulty settings and accessibility options such as assist mode and gyroscopic controls, 4PGP can be enjoyed by everyone from beginners to experts.

From beginners to experts, fun for everyone!

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – £59.99 (Switch 2)

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – £49.99

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined brings a timeless classic to life in a whole new way with charming diorama visuals, updated gameplay mechanics, and a streamlined story,.

For seasoned adventurers, rediscover a tale of plucky companions that is brimming with joy and heartbreak. For fledgling heroes new to the series, this is a great place to begin your DRAGON QUEST journey.

Draw King – £4.30 (Switch 2)

Draw the prompt using the Joy-Con™ 2 mouse!

Your artwork will be graded by your AI teacher!

From everyday items to famous landmarks…

Take on a wide variety of drawing challenges!

Snow Bros. Classic Collection – £11.99

Toaplan’s hit Snow Bros is back! This arcade-style, fixed-screen platformer follows brothers Nick and Tom through epic levels in the Kingdom of Hottoda to save two trapped princesses, each possessing the magic of snow… and the only hope for the realm. As evil King Atchich seeks to take over the world, the snowmen we love must set out to storm the enemy’s fortress and rescue their princesses!

Five Hearts Under One Roof – £22.00

“All my housemates are stunning women?”

Step into a world of romance and unforgettable moments!

Five Hearts Under One Roof is the top live-action FMV romance simulation game, offering you the power to choose your story, shape your relationships, and unlock the love of your dreams.

Ready for love, friendship, or a thrilling romance? Start your journey now and see where your choices lead you!

Trigodpats RPG – £13.49

A war erupts to rescue Hera, Demeter and Hestia, all captured by Typhon and his relentless minions. The fate of Olympus rests in your hands.

Explore every corner of the world. The unknown awaits: supplies, gold, equipment and surprises hidden throughout vast environments.

Trigodpats is entirely 3D, offering multiple camera angles for exploration and combat. Switch perspectives freely — including a First-Person Mode (FP Mode) for a more immersive experience.

Frostholm Isle – £2.99

Frostholm Isle is a calm walking simulator set on a remote island inspired by Nordic legends and Viking-era villages. Explore at your own pace through snow-dusted paths, wooden longhouses, frozen shores, and quiet hills overlooking the sea. There is no combat, no danger, and no urgency!

Feel the crunch of snow beneath your feet as cold winds drift through the village. Distant waves crash against icy cliffs, and soft ambient sounds bring the island to life. Frostholm Isle is designed as a peaceful journey through a frozen world meant for reflection and rest.

I’m not a Human: Horror – £5.99

You open your eyes to complete darkness, trapped in a basement with no way out. Every door is locked, and the silence is broken only by distant, haunting sounds. As you search the area, you discover hidden passwords that might be your only chance to escape.

But you’re not alone. A mysterious masked enemy stalks the shadows, hunting you with relentless intent. With only a flashlight and a weapon, you must uncover the truth, stay one step ahead, and survive the nightmare.

DunHero – £7.19

DunHero is a fast-paced fantasy action roguelite where no two runs are ever the same.

Explore 8 dangerous worlds, each filled with unique enemies and challenging bosses. Procedurally generated maps ensure every adventure feels fresh and unpredictable. Along the way, discover over 600 powerful items and rare cards that let you craft devastating combinations and become the ultimate hero of the realm.

World Of Unlit – £7.69

World of Unlit is a fast paced, first person movement shooter where your goal is to utilize your grapple hook, melee weapons, guns and bows to destabilize a culture.

Fight your way through Unlit territory and destroy all the statues you find along your way, the unique and skill demanding movement is your best tool to complete your mission.

Lovish – £13.99

LABS and Matt Kap present Lovish, an outrageous 8-bit-styled action-adventure game! Venture through a series of bite-sized rooms, slicing up monsters, collecting items and getting to the exit! After exiting each room, enjoy a short event scene, in which anything could happen! Will you find an item? A random encounter RPG fight? Will the world get destroyed? Find out by conquering each room of the Devil Lord’s castle, one challenge at a time!

Tiny Biomes – £4.49

The natural order has been disrupted, and it’s up to you to set things straight again! Travel to the forest, volcano and winter biomes as a brainteasing top-down adventure ensues.

Tiny Biomes is a relaxing yet challenging tile-rotation puzzle game where you must guide the flow of water, snow or lava to bring life back to the biomes, each consisting of 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity and challenge.

As you progress deeper into these biomes, you will encounter more tiles and branching paths. Each level offers up three stars. The fewer moves you use, the more stars you earn!

Dragon Spira – £17.99

Experience a nostalgic pixel-art RPG packed with classic turn-based battles, a board game-style growth system, and a wide range of customizable jobs. Collect items, unlock powerful Wonder Skills, and raise a Spirit Beast companion that evolves with the story. Spin the roulette, grow stronger, and uncover the truth behind the sealed legends!

Magic Rune Stone – £7.49

In the world of Magic Rune Stone, you’ll battle through room after room. Combine unique skills and equipment, select exclusive abilities, and craft a truly one-of-a-kind character. A vast array of skills, gear, unique Blessings, and Treasures promise a thrilling, heart-pounding experience.

Each hero possesses a dedicated Signature Skill Slot, with a different ability per character. Each also has a unique upgrade path for this skill. By acquiring different Blessings, you can unlock and choose from various specialised skill builds.

Graviators – £10.99

Engage in multiple game modes and arenas that remix the core rules and keep every match exciting to play and watch.

Looking for a light‑hearted competitive game for your next game night? GRAVIATORS is a great pick for couch play with friends.

Play competitively in 1v1 or 2v2 matches, or team up in the cooperative Meteor Shower high‑score mode.

Chromacell – £5.00

Select one of four difficulty modes and take on the enemy hoards!

EGGCONSOLE SUPER TRITORN MSX2 – £5.39

Released by SEIN SOFT in 1986, this side-view Action Role-Playing Game (Action RPG). Players control the hero Tritorn, battling numerous monsters and embarking on an adventure to restore peace to Luwanda Island, which is dominated by Pay Balusa.

Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 – £17.99

You are “Prince Natri”, you had won the test to be the next king previously. But, mother “Queen Silica” ordered to do it again with a young woman “Helim”. Let’s help each other to complete the new adventure!

This is team’s turn-based Simulation RPG. Rules are simple and reasonable, but never easy. To win the battle, you must use “Cheer Magic” well. The most important thing is your inspiration.

Exorcist: Horror Simulator – £7.19

Step into abandoned rooms where whispers crawl along the walls and shadows refuse to behave. Your job isn’t to shoot first—it’s to investigate, identify what’s haunting the place, and perform the right rituals before fear, doubt, or something far worse overwhelms you.

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass – £17.99

The game takes place in the dream of an eight-year-old boy. When an alien entity appears and threatens his family and the stability of the dream world itself, Jimmy sets out on an adventure to save his family and eradicate the threat of the Pulsating Mass. Along the way, Jimmy will have to work with his family, confront his own shortcomings, and brave the creeping nightmares of his subconscious.

Next week: Mario Tennis Fever, REANIMAL, Blazblue Entropy Effect X, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard, Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition, Clue: Murder By Death, Heart of the Forest, The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest, Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition, Centipede Gun, Dear me, I was…, Down Among the Dead Men, and Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~