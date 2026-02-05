Light the fuse on Super Bomberman Collection from today [Updated]

Not only did Konami reveal eFootball Kick-Off! for Switch 2 during today’s Nintendo Partner Direct, but also made the surprise announcement that the Nintendo-focued Super Bomberman Collection will launch later today.

Available for Switch and Switch 2, it includes twelve versions of seven different Bomberman games, two of which are localised for the first time. Here’s the list:

SUPER BOMBERMAN [Japanese Version / US Version / European Version]

SUPER BOMBERMAN 2 [Japanese Version / US Version / European Version]

SUPER BOMBERMAN 3 [Japanese Version / European Version]

SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 [Japanese Version (English localised version available)]

SUPER BOMBERMAN 5 [Japanese Version (English localised version available)]

Bomberman [Japanese Version]

Bomberman II [Japanese Version]

A new boss rush mode will feature, along with a customisable jukebox playlist and a gallery. Other features include save states, a rewind tool, and screen size options.

The £19.99 asking price seems pretty reasonable. It’s a shame though Konami and Nintendo couldn’t work out an agreement to add Wario Blast to this collection.

[Update] Konami has confirmed that PS5, Xbox Series and Steam versions of this collection also launch today.