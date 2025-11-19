Kirby Air Riders, INDIKA, Saborus, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Morsels, and SpongeBob: Titans of the Tide hit the Switch

Kirby games tend to release towards the end of a Nintendo platform’s life, offering carefree experiences aimed at a more casual and less-discerning audience. This stance has changed over the years however, with the best example of this being this week’s Kirby Air Riders, launching barely six months into the Switch 2’s lifecycle.

While comparisons with Mario Kart World have been made, with this also being a colourful and speedy character driven racer, Nintendo has been keen to stress that this is more mechanically minded when it comes to combat, delivering a different kind of experience overall. With Super Smash Bros‘ director Masahiro Sakura behind the project, reasonably big things are expected. It’s out Thursday for £58.99.

The madcap Squirrel with a Gun scurries onto Switch 2 as well, featuring every update released so far, along with a photo mode. We awarded the Xbox Series version a lukewarm 6/10 in 2024, finding its wobbly ragdoll physics more of a hindrance than anything. If you enjoyed Goat Simulator though, you will likely find this’ll float your goat (sorry, boat.)

Making a surprise appearance is Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for Switch and Switch 2. For those who need a memory jog, this is the 2013 franchise reboot. Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have included the 8-player multiplayer mode and all DLC, such as additional outfits and a digital version of the Dark Horse comic. The £19.99 price point seems reasonable.

Other big releases include Annapurna’s top-down creature collecting roguelite Morsels, a belated conversion of the positively received abstract story-driven adventure INDIKA, the chicken starring Saborus – which entails escaping from a slaughterhouse – and the Kung Fu Panda-esque sandbox platformer Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury. That last one is up against THQ’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, which sees SpongeBob and Patrick caught in a battle between Neptune and The Flying Dutchmen.

Retro fans are well catered for too. There’s a revival of the PS1’s 1998 shooter R-Type Delta: HD Boosted – with optional fresh music and a new Practice Mode – the Oregon Trail influenced and pixel art packing Desert Race Adventures, the anticipated Persona-style tactical RPG Demonschool, and the side-scrolling brawler Terrifier: The ARTcade Game – based on the horror franchise. Most promising of all is Neon Inferno, a run ‘n gunner with dual-layered shooting and some of the most lavish looking sprite work around.

Also hitting the eShop are the stylishly presented clicker ZOMBIE DISASTER DRILL, underwater world creator Fantasy Aquarium, the planet colonising Revival: Recolonization, eastasiasoft’s latest shoot’em up StarLightRiders: HyperJump, and an untranslated EGGCONSOLE release of the MSX’s acclaimed RPG XANADU – which went on to sell over 400k copies in Japan.

Next week is looking curiously light on releases for the time of year, but the following week looks set to make up for that, with Metroid Prime 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion both due.

New Switch eShop releases

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – £34.99

How do you stop the two biggest egos of the Seven Seas from fighting? A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly mayhem all over Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick will need all their skills, bravery and – dare I say – wit, to return life to what passes for normal in their undersea home. Join Bikini Bottom’s most notorious duo on their ghostliest adventure yet!

Neon Inferno – £16.75

NEON INFERNO is a hybrid side-scroller and gallery-shooter where the action takes place in both the foreground and the background. As warring factions battle for control of a dystopian New York City, you enter the fray as an assassin for the Family — a notorious crime syndicate determined to eliminate its rivals and dominate the metropolitan battlefield. Rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack, Neon Inferno delivers a stylish, modern 2D action experience with futuristic flair.

Kirby Air Riders – £58.99

Charge, boost, and spin to attack your rivals in Kirby Air Riders, a fast-paced vehicle action game featuring Kirby and crew – only on Nintendo Switch 2.

Pick your rider, pick your machine, and mount up for competition! Take on your rivals in frantic arena battles or fast-paced races on the ground and in the air. Choose from a variety of riders like Kirby, Meta Knight and King Dedede, and machines including the Warp Star, Wheelie Bike, Chariot and more.

Demonschool – £19.99

Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island.

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury – £22.49

The village of Kakamucho is under attack by the Shogun’s cat armies! Join Hank, a dog samurai in a world of cats, and his friends as they reveal a sinister plot and save the day, samurai-style. Slash, dash, and laugh through this wacky third-person action adventure.

Saborus – £13.49

Saborus is a thrilling horror adventure in which you guide a brave chicken through a deadly slaughterhouse where everything wants to kill you! You, as the chicken, will solve puzzles and face the relentless pursuit of the Saborus slaughterhouse workers.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game – £17.99

Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat ’em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun! Inspired by the classic beat ’em up games of the 80s and 90s.

StarLightRiders: HyperJump – £4.49

Defend Earth in this fast-paced arcade shooter! Take command of the HyperJump ships and blast through swarms of alien invaders. Charge your warp engines by collecting reactors—but beware, the enemy strikes back harder the stronger you become!

INDIKA – £22.49

INDIKA is a third-person, story-driven game set in a strange world where religious visions clash with harsh reality. It tells the story of a young nun who sets off on a journey of self-discovery with the most unusual, horn-headed companion by her side.

Morsels – £11.99

Morsels is a fast-paced creature collecting roguelite with a rotating roster of characters to switch between at will. Overcome a clique of killer cats as you fight your way out of the sewers in this unique, action-packed journey.

Desert Race Adventures – £5.39

Take the wheel and ride on this nostalgic rally trip out to the desert. Pick your driving crew and manage your vehicle and resources, as you encounter challenges on the road. No stress though, just keep your engine running and your eyes on the road.

The Last Shot Arcades – £8.99

In this collection, you can drive a bus, fly a fighter jet, shoot a bow and slingshot, tickle some dinosaurs, robots, and zombies, and defend your base from waves of enemies. A wild mix of arcades, strategy, shoot-’em-ups, physics-based games, and awesome music from street performers.

Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room – £8.99

After the mysterious deaths of his three children, Augustus Blackrock hid his fortune so no one could claim it. But was that his only secret? What really happened to the Blackrock family?

Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island! – £35.99

In this game, you’ll build a cozy island together with Sumikko.

Collect materials, fulfill Sumikko’s requests, create various items, and decorate the island to make it popular!

The more the island becomes popular and developed, the more features are unlocked, like expanding areas and attracting other Sumikko to the island, so let’s work together with Sumikko and create a wonderful island!

HARMONIC REFLECTIONS – £17.59

That day, the mysterious girl looked into my eyes and said, “I have memories of the future.” Aruto Mozumi, a third-year high school student who lost the ability to hear piano sounds and lives in the shadow of his brother’s talent, struggles to move forward. His relationship with the karate girl he has feelings for remains uncertain, while the guidance of a mysterious girl who claims to have memories of the future begins to dramatically change his destiny. Where will this love triangle, where the future and the past intertwine, lead? A bittersweet and fleeting summer of youth awaits.

Michael’s Dream Adventure – £2.50

Michael’s Dream Adventure is a 2D platformer.

Open doors and explore a variety of different worlds.

Transform into various animals – including a cheetah, mole, elephant, cat, rabbit, and dog!

Summer Unpacked – £11.69

Summer may be ending, but your adventure is just beginning! In Summer Unpacked, you’ll revisit the cosy moments of your summer days through many charming puzzle levels. Sort your souvenirs, organise your travel bags, and rediscover the little joys that made the season special. Each puzzle is a gentle reminder of sunny afternoons, seaside picnics, and long, golden sunsets.

As I Began to Dream – £17.99

After awakening to find herself trapped in a mysterious dream world, Lily is forced to face her past traumas and experiences. Harnessing a unique ability to swap, rotate, and move the environment around her, Lily progresses through the various worlds in a journey of navigating grief and finding herself.

Revival: Recolonization – £26.99

Explore a transformed planet, negotiate or conquer new territories and bring the light of civilization to regressing human colonies in order to prepare mankind for war with a despotic entity.

ZOMBIE DISASTER DRILL – £5.00

Today, you will participate in a disaster drill simulating a ‘zombie disaster’ and learn how to handle a typical zombie disaster.

Follow my guidance and let’s aim to become zombie disaster prevention experts!

Kiosk – £3.49

Run the cozy, rain-soaked kiosk and serve the meals to some very “interesting” customers.

Keep the orders coming, soak in the eerie atmosphere and try not to think too hard about what happened to the last guy who worked here (He’s… gone. Let’s leave it at that).

The job seems simple – flip some patties, pour some drinks, don’t ask too many questions.

Fantasy Aquarium – £8.99

It’s your very own aquarium. Buy the fish you love, raise them from tiny fry, and watch them grow and flourish. Create your dream underwater world—calm, colorful, and completely yours.

A relaxing idle experience. Your fish keep growing even while you’re away. Come back to see how your little world has changed and be pleasantly surprised.

Ozymandias – £8.99

At the dawn of history, Bronze Age kings built the first empires. Strategize their rise to power in a uniquely streamlined 4X. Expand your borders, build cities in tactical locations then raise armies to defend them. Each turn, you receive opportunities but must choose only one, complete the objective to earn the reward. Random victory conditions make every game different; custom victory conditions support different styles of play.

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart – £8.99

Mammon City can be a rough place to live. Devils are everywhere, and the only decent job in town is hunting them down. Take charge of Sophie, sword priestess and generally anxious mess, and Anna, fire witch and localized disaster, as they fight, flirt, and try to pay the rent. Hunt horrifying devils, confront your corrupt employer, uncover the dark secrets behind Mammon City, and prove that evil doesn’t stand a chance against the power of girlfriends.

The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 – £13.49

The Great Rebellion: 2084 Edition is a cyberpunk 2D sidescrolling run’n’gun roguelite using mouse/twinstick-shooter controls. It features randomized levels, multiple difficulty modes (including optional permadeath), a dynamic soundtrack and an upgradeable player character.

Mortal Trap Dungeon – £5.39

Explore mysterious dungeons and overcome countless challenges in Mortal Trap Dungeon!

Face 16 intense levels packed with obstacles and dangers. Be quick, act at the right moment, and escape from dozens of threats!

Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- £8.39

This game offers a completely new experience by blending nostalgic arcade territory control gameplay with modern Japanese art and new elements.

In it, you must prevent the revival of the Supreme Leader and free the Yōkai that have been sealed away.

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted – £20.69

R-Type Delta is one of the finest shoot ‘em ups ever and took the gaming world by storm upon its release in 1998. Now, 27 years later, history repeats itself with R-Type Delta: HD Boosted. With its tight level design, three selectable ships, powerful Delta Weapons, and the brilliant Force mechanic, this new edition proves that gaming classics of this caliber are truly timeless. If you played R-Type Delta back in the day, this is the perfect opportunity to return to its dark science fiction action. If you’ve never experienced this essential piece of gaming history before, now is the time.

Next week: Bee Simulator: The Hive, BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons, Schildmaid MX, Moonring DX, Doki Monsters : Quest, TetroMosaic, UnicorN, EL COCO, Dino Dawn Doom, Gigabonk: Mega Survivors, BAD BOY BROTHER, and Aluna Rift.