Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 tops the UK retail chart while Football Manger 26 tumbles

Just two new releases make an appearance in this week’s UK retail (physical) chart. One sits astride the top 40, while the other only just manages to scrape in.

It’s the annual military shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 that rules the roost, topping the all formats chart along with the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series charts. While reception hasn’t been too positive, with the campaign in particular gaining negative feedback, it was always going to be the case that pre-orders alone would propel it to no.1.

Then at #36, Ubisoft’s city builder ANNO 117: Pax Romana makes an appearance. It also took #4 in the PC boxed chart, which just goes to show how low PC physical sales are nowadays.

EA Sports FC 26, last week’s chart topper, fell to #2. Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A held onto #3 and #4 while Battlefield 6 climbed to #5 despite it being a CoD launch week.

Donkey Kong Bananza rose to #6, possibly benefitting from a minor price cut. PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei remained at #7, Minecraft crept up to #8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top ten at #9 – having now spent a resounding 447 weeks in the top 40 – and then at #10 it’s Hogwarts Legacy, up from #23.

Two recent releases have exited the top ten already. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment doesn’t appear to have an evergreen future, falling from #5 to #17 during its second week on sale. SEGA’s Football Manager 26 tumbled from #2 to #19 meanwhile. It’s still at #2 in the PC chart, which again, shows how few PC games are sold at retail nowadays. It’s likely the console versions provided the bulk of sales.

Tips for next week? Kirby Air Riders may manage to make the top five, and we’ll probably see SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide and the belated Switch 2 release of Hades II in the top 20. Once Upon a Katamari, again trailing behind the digital release, may make an appearance too thanks to its cult following.