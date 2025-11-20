Vampire Survivors is gaining an equally wild dungeon crawling spin-off

Poncle, creators of the smash hit Vampire Survivors, are currently working on something that can be considered a sequel. To keep us hooked until then, a dungeon crawling spin-off is underway, with development beginning around the time VS took off.

Set in the same universe, ergo featuring many characters, weapons and other elements from the auto-shooter original, the first-person viewed Vampire Crawlers is a roguelike deckbuilder with high-speed card-based battles occurring as you crawl (not literally) around a dungeon. You can take your time and explore fully, or go all-guns blazing and slap down cards to kill hordes of enemies instantly.

Treasure chests, weapon evolutions, and frequent unlocks will all feature. Like VS, Crawlers has been designed to be expanded, with content due after launch and beyond.

There’s no launch date yet (Poncle is planning for a global launch, which means numerous translation jobs to endure) but it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass when the time comes.