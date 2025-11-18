Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition has stealth launched on Switch and Switch 2

Back when the Switch made its debut it was speculated that 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot – originally released on Xbox 360 and PS3 to critical acclaim – would appear on the then new-fangled hybrid console.

It has taken several more years than anticipated, but finally the day has come. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is available from today on Switch and Switch 2 for $19.99.

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have included the eight player online MP mode, along with all previously released DLC. This entails more character outfits for Lara, digital versions of the Dark Horse comic Tomb Raider: The Beginning, Brady Games’ mini-art book The Art of Survival, and the Final Hours of Tomb Raider developer video series.

The press release also notes of improved visuals and new control options.

If you already own Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft and/or Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered on Switch then you’re currently entitled to a stackable 10% discount until November 24th.