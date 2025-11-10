The Capcom Super Pocket is gaining a special edition through fashion brand Kith

New York based fashion brand Kith have teamed up with Evercade creators Blaze Entertainment for a retailer exclusive Capcom Super Pocket handheld, available from today in the US and Europe.

It appears to be largely identical to the model released by Blaze last year, only now it’s smothered with the Kith logo and has a custom boot screen along with new packaging. 11 games are built-in, including Street Fighter II, Final Fight, Strider, Mega Man, and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Not a bad selection at all.

Kith are teaming with Capcom for other licensed products this month, with this being just one. Who are Kith? Well, they aren’t exactly Sports Direct. Their gift section includes £1,500 sunglasses, £2,000 cashmere jackets, and baseball keyrings a snip at £57 each.

This gives some explanation as to why their branded Capcom Super Pocket retails for £71, as opposed to £50 for the standard model. But at least it’ll match your expensive sunglasses.