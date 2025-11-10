Football (Manager) comes home in this week’s UK retail chart

There’s no escaping football in this week’s UK retail (physical) charts.

Not only has EA Sports FC 26 managed to remain no.1 in the all formats top 40, but SEGA’s Football Manager 26 was the highest charting new release of last week, beating even Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment by entering at #2.

SEGA’s spreadsheet sim also turns up at no.1 in the PC chart and #4 in the PS5 chart. EA Sports FC 26 meanwhile is no.1 in the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series charts. Pokémon Legends: Z-A remains the Switch’s no.1. For completion’s sake, 2014’s Hello Kitty & Sanrio Friends 3D Racing is no.1 in the barely alive 3DS chart. In fact, it was the only 3DS game sold last week.

Back in the all formats, Mario Kart World held onto #3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped to #4, and then at #5 the Switch 2’s Zelda spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment makes an appearance.

Battlefield 6 fell from #4 to #6, Ghost of Yotei dropped to #7, Donkey Kong Bananza swung to #8, Minecraft climbed to #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of GTA V – up four places.

The Plaion published karaoke party game Let’s Sing 2026 showed up too, making its debut at #26.

This week’s top 40 all formats chart sees a couple of key titles make swift exits, with DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and The Outer Worlds 2 no longer present. It’s likely we’ll see a bunch of recent titles re-enter when the Black Friday sales go live later this month.