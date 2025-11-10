Out this week: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Rennsport, Sacred 2 Remaster, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Lumines Arise, more

This week sees the return of the biggest name in gaming – the esteemed block rotating, PSP launch line-up headlining, puzzler Lumines. That, and good ol’ Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is said to be the biggest entry to date, at least in terms of day one content. We’re in for a co-op campaign set in 2035, a multiplayer suite featuring sixteen 6v6 maps and two 20v20 maps, and a Zombies mode with a customisable vehicle to thrash around in. Treyarch has employed a new ‘three-lane design philosophy’ for MP too, which is intended to keep battles fluid and feeling fair. It’s perhaps worth noting though that this isn’t the year Call of Duty goes current-gen only, with Black Ops 7 supporting PS4 and Xbox One still.

You’d think publishers would stay away from launching a new titles alongside Call of Duty, but that’s not the case – there are around 50 new releases due this week.

Other big hitters include THQ’s remaster of the 2008 fantasy RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, now simply titled Sacred 2 Remaster and featuring improved combat. Nacon and Teyon are back with the “ultra realistic” racer Rennsport, starring vehicles from Porsche, Aston Martin and BMW. Ubisoft’s big winter release meanwhile appears to simply be Anno 117: Pax Romana – a Roman city builder with a strategic slant. They are however re-releasing the Avatar tie-in next month with a new third-person mode.

A few re-releases are on the agenda this week, such Monster Hunter Stories Collection on Xbox and DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO for Switch and Switch 2. A trio of Atelier Ryza RPGs also launch as a new definitive edition trilogy, available in a bundle or a new trilogy. Atari 50 owners meanwhile can jump into the anticipated Namco DLC, which adds the likes of Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaxian and Xevious.

Then there’s the return of Level 5’s anime football RPG in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, promising indie Goodnight Universe – starring a toddler with physic abilities – Devolver Digital’s combat-focused side-scroller Possessor(s), PSP puzzler revival Lumines Arise from the creators of Tetris Effect, a belated console release of the social gaming network inspired VIDEOVERSE, first person horror duo Dark Atlas: Infernum and Chorus of Carcosa, the comical sounding Pigeon Simulator, and a new ‘Relaunched’ rendition of the off world base builder Surviving Mars.

A bunch of pixel art action platformers are due too, including Lia: Hacking Destiny, CLAWPUNK, Bunninjutsu, Hollowgrace, and the co-op focused Windswept – starring an unlikely duo of a duck and a turtle.

New release trailers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Rennsport

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Goodnight Universe

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Sacred 2 Remaster

Possessor(s)

Monster Hunter Stories Collection

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (Switch)

Lumines Arise

Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack

Let Them Come: Onslaught

GIGASWORD

VIDEOVERSE

Lia: Hacking Destiny

CLAWPUNK

Pigeon Simulator

Winter Burrow

Chorus of Carcosa

Liminal Department

Dark Atlas: Infernum

Surviving Mars Relaunched

Atari 50 – The Namco Legendary Pack DLC

Bomb Kitten

Hollowgrace

Windswept

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Rennsport

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Goodnight Universe

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration: The Namco Legendary Pack

ANNO 117 Pax Romana

Sacred 2 Remaster

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Let Them Come: Onslaught

GIGASWORD

Legends BMX

Lia: Hacking Destiny

Love is all around 2

Bomb Kitten

CLAWPUNK

VIDEOVERSE

Pocket Minigolf

Windswept

Hexa Chippy

Rue Valley

Dark Atlas: Infernum

Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro

New on PSN

Lumines Arise

Possessor(s)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX

Where Winds Meet (F2P)

Rookie Knight

Surviving Mars: Relaunched

Just a Little Purr Suit

Audio Trip

Rabbit Samurai

Hymer 2000

New on Xbox Store

Pigeon Simulator

Schedule I: Dope Empire

Winter Burrow

Suzerain

Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island

P1: Anchor Light

Bus Stop Shuffle Series X|S

Chorus Of Carcosa

Flying Candy

Hollowgracce

Wildkeepers Rising

Before Exit : Gas Station

College Bowl

I Love Finding Cats Collector’s Edition

Astro Duel

Bioprototype

Bioweaver

Bunninjutsu

Chopper Strike!

Dirt Bike Retro

Horror Tale 3: The Witch

Liminal Department

Use Your Words 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

Rooftops & Alleys: Dual Pack Edition

The Wreck

Next week: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PS5), SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, Demonschool, Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, Squirrel with a Gun (Switch 2), Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury, Mel The Cat, Sektori, The Last Shot Arcades, StarLightRiders: HyperJump, Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room, Richie’s Plank Experience, Pad Quad, Lamplighter, and Where Is Billy?