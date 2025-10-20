Pokémon Legends: Z-A claims a UK no.1, fending off competition from Battlefield 6

The UK retail chart sees three new arrivals this week, one of which comes as a surprise.

Of course, it’s no surprise at all to see the anticipated Pokémon Legends: Z-A topping both the all formats and Switch charts. This means EA’s Battlefield 6 is no longer no.1, ending its run after a single week.

Battlefield 6 now sits at #2 while EA Sports FC 26 falls to #3. Mario Kart World remains at #4, and then at #5 it’s the PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yōtei, down two positions.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 slid to #6, co-op adventure Little Nightmares III sticks around at #7, the evergreen Minecraft drops to #8, while Donkey Kong Bananza swung to #9 – possibly its lowest chart position to date.

At #10 it’s a new entry in the form of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. It also took #4 in the PS5 chart and #3 in the Xbox Series X chart, coming as a surprise.

The third and final new entry is Just Dance 2026 Edition at #16, which also turned up at #7 in the Switch chart. Just Dance 2025 Edition is still jiving around at #37 too.

In the single format charts, Battlefield 6 holds onto no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. EA Sports FC 26 is the PS4’s no.1, while Red Dead Redemption 2 rises to no.1 on Xbox One. The Sims 4: Life or Death rules the roost on PC.

Praise be, as there’s a 3DS chart this week. Hello Kitty & Sanrio Friends 3D Racing leads the pack, followed by Carnival Games: Wild West 3D and Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth.