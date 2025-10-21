Lumo 2 review

As one of the first commercially available microcomputers, arriving in 1982, for many ‘80s youths the ZX Spectrum was a gateway to a whole new dimension – especially those who spent their dinner money playing the latest arcade games. The humble computer was soon superseded by its rivals yet captured the minds of a generation, with developers squeezing every kilobyte of power to create games previously unimaginable, isometric adventures and ambitious arcade conversions included. Like its predecessor, Lumo 2’s aim is to transport players back to those halcyon days.

Setting the tone perfectly by featuring Dizzy reduced to a runny yolk within the hub world, Lumo 2 isn’t just inspired by the ZX Spectrum classics of yore, but in many cases imitates them with remarkable authenticity. To say that it’s quite brazen with its influences would be an understatement, especially when so many of its isometric puzzle-filled rooms are based on individual titles, even namedropping a few.

After grieving over Dizzy, we’re presented with portals linked to three worlds and a trio of cauldrons to fill with coloured paint. Upon entering a world you’ll likely reemerge in less than an hour, but there’s so much more to see than just on the first jaunt. They’re intended to be replayed and explored, dipping in and out, with the pause screen showing current paint totals.

The first world is sci-fi themed, with moving platforms, laser grids, pesky robots, and a few side-scrolling screens based on Impossible Mission. Then there’s a spooky mansion to explore, with an attic, basement, and a mini recreation of Prince of Persia. Perhaps best of all is the desert world, which not only has the smartest puzzles, but also a rotating maze and a small 3D area inspired by Ant Attack with a handful of tricky platforming challenges.

In addition to paint, there are also rubber ducks and boomboxes to find. Rubber ducks must be carried to the exit without jumping or falling, meaning it’s sometimes necessary to create a safe path prior. Boomboxes meanwhile see cassette tapes spill out and populate the screen, which must be collected swiftly and in order, making it essential to keep track of the direction they appeared in. Success unlocks a new accredited track for the hub’s jukebox, some of which are from licensed games such as Defenders of the Earth. I can see myself returning to Lumo 2 just to flick through the jukebox whenever the need for background noise arises.

Each world also ends with one of three fuller mini games. Again, these are based on 8-bit classics, including the C64’s top-down space cruiser destroying Uridium, SEGA’s seminal shooter Space Harrier (rebranded as Floating Head of Kevin Toms Harrier – starring the creator of Football Star Manager), and a one level remake of Attack of the Mutant Camels. All three are fun diversions, although by granting infinite lives and instant restarts they’re over in just a few minutes. No doubt the Space Harrier clone will leave anyone outside of the UK completely bewildered – which only makes it more amusing.

After exploring all three worlds, our mage protagonist will be blessed with a full roster of additional skills. This is when Lumo 2 ‘starts for real’ as it’s only at this point can every location be explored fully, revealing hidden paths by illuminating areas and rotating screens to discover other routes. This additional layer of secrets is very well implemented, adding a lot of depth and replayability. It’s also around this point though that the difficulty level swiftly rises, forcing you to go great lengths to collect the final few paint tokens. And while there is an indicator to show if a room has been cleared fully, there is no map to speak of, so if you overlook a hidden room or an obscured item, it’s then a case of backtracking until you find whatever you’re missing.

It doesn’t help that platform jumping feels off. I really hoped that I would become accustomed to the protagonist’s floaty double jump, but that sadly wasn’t the case, forcing me to witness countless slow descents into an early grave. Couple this with sections calling for precision jumping, and you have something that’ll have you cursing. Indeed, it’s authentic to the era to a fault. Lumo 2 does at least expect you to die swiftly and often, granting infinite lives and instant restarts, along with a few cheeky achievements for dying several times within a single room. It knows full well you’re going to struggle at certain points, and for the most part, will reward for your efforts. Seeing paint totals gradually rise is an excellent motivator too.

If you aren’t too fussed about the ‘80s throwbacks and are merely searching for a clever puzzle game to play, you’re probably not going to go head over heels for this. There’s an odd lack of guidance, resulting in surplus head scratching, and as the jumping mechanics never feel natural, they often getting in the way of even the simplest of pursuits.

If you grew up with a microcomputer though, Lumo 2 is a no-brainer. The desire to see which classic title will surface next, and in what capacity, helps keep the experience ticking over quite nicely. For better or worse, this is the only place in 2025 where you’re going to see a Fat Worm Blows A Sparky reference. It’s also surprisingly good looking, employing all manner of modern effects, and the ‘chilled beats’ soundtrack suits the game’s methodical pace well. By all means, come wallow in its gooey nostalgia for a few hours. Just keep in mind that you’ll need serious dedication, and several cups of strong coffee, to achieve 100% completion.

Triple Eh? Ltd’s Lumo 2 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. Published by Numskull Games.