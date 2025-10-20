Out this week: Ninja Gaiden 4, Painkiller, Bloodlines 2, Double Dragon Revive, Once Upon A Katamari, AVGN 8-bit, more

Nintendo and Sony have both recently launched a big winter release – Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Ghost of Yōtei, respectively – and now it’s Microsoft’s turn, ignoring that Double Fine’s smaller scale Keeper illuminated Xbox consoles last week.

There is a twist to this tale though; one you may already be aware of. Ninja Gaiden 4 is published by Microsoft Game Studios yet releases on both Xbox Series and PS5 this week. We’re not sure what the logic here is, aside MS believing it was unlikely to recoup costs via Xbox Game Pass subs. The Outer Worlds 2 is in the same boat next week, so it’s clearly a sign of the times.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is developed by the dependable PlatinumGames, taking place in a near-future Tokyo following a demonic resurrection. Weapons can be transformed by using Bloodbind Ninjutsu, and classic Ninja Gaiden moves such as the Izuna Drop and the Flying Swallow are making the jump. The product description suggests that it’ll be welcoming for newcomers while also pushing the skills of returning players. So, expect wildly varying difficulty levels or perhaps an adaptive difficulty.

It’s a busy week for new releases as it happens. Reviews of The Chinese Room’s neo-noir murder mystery Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 went live last week, resulting in a middling 64% Metacritic, with scrappy combat and technical issues to blame. A few critics did enjoy this 2004 follow-up though, finding it suitably atmospheric. EVERDARK: Undead Apocalypse on the other hand is a vampire slaying FPS inspired by genre classics. Frontier are also back with Jurassic World Evolution 3 – which sees the debut of juveniles – while PowerWash Simulator 2 offers split-screen and all new locations to scrub.

From 3D Realms and Sabre comes the co-op focused reboot of Painkiller – a relentless and gory FPS. It should also serve as a decent taster for their upcoming Turok reboot. On the subject of revivals, there’s the side-scrolling Double Dragon Revive from Arc System Works, EA’s remaster Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, and a belated PlayStation/Xbox release of the allegedly mediocre The House of the Dead 2 Remake.

Bandai Namco’s Once Upon A Katamari meanwhile is the first new entry in 14 years, featuring a time-travelling theme and due out on all formats. Weirdly, and annoyingly, the retail release is out until next month.

Flying under the radar somewhat are the promising Bounty Star – a third-person mech shooter with farming and base building – D3’s zombie slaying Full Metal Schoolgirl, superhero workplace comedy Dispatch, the co-worker pestering Quit Today, intriguing survival horror duo The Sinking Forest and Tormented Souls 2, plus the top-down RPG The Lonesome Guild.

Then there’s the low poly FPS Acre Crisis, authentic modern NES platformer Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, the puzzle filled Dreamout – which stars a drunk alpaca – bodycam horror Zoochosis, the titan controlling Reus 2, emotional tale Dreamed Away, and the improv comedy based rhythm game Upon A Jester.

A few games aimed at the younger generation are out too, including the poultry farm liberating Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Dora: Rainforest Rescue, and Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed. GameMill are also behind Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition, which features licensed vehicles and split-screen play, and appears very similar to Cruis’n Blast.

New release trailers

Ninja Gaiden 4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Double Dragon Revive

Once Upon A Katamari

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Painkiller

PowerWash Simulator 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted

Tormented Souls 2

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition

The House of the Dead 2: Remake

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

Bounty Star

Dispatch

Everdark: Undead Apocalypse

The Lonesome Guild

The Sinking Forest

Full Metal Schoolgirl

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Dreamed Away

Acre Crisis

New multiformat releases

Ninja Gaiden 4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Double Dragon Revive

Once Upon A Katamari

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Painkiller

Bounty Star

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake

Tormented Souls 2

Acre Crisis

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit

EVERDARK: Undead Apocalypse

PowerWash Simulator 2

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed

The Jackbox Party Pack 11

Reus 2

The Lonesome Guild

DREAMOUT

Fit and Fry: Mise en Place

Junkyard Builder

Murder Inc

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure

Gruniożerca Trilogy

REDEX – Console Edition

Bloodshed

Dreamed Away

CORALINA

Monster Survivors: Complete Edition

Becastled

Gnomdom

Grand Poker Casino

Once Upon a Jester

New on PSN

The Sinking Forest

Full Metal Schoolgirl

Before Exit: Gas Station

Slide Viking

Dispatch

Quit Today

I Am Busy Digging A Hole

Hexapoda

Tattoo Tycoon

New on Xbox Store

Sports Renovations

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL

Schoolboy Escape – Xbox Edition

Science Skaters

Sushi For Robots

Trainz Simulator: World Tour

Ultimate Zombie Defense

Criss Cross

Super Fantasy Kingdom

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Polar Bear is Hungry

Just a Little Purr Suit

Windborn – Echoes of the Night

Juiced Fruit Racing

Puff Up

Solus

Zoochosis

Junkyard Simulator

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Double Dragon Revive

Tomb Raider IV-IV Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Golden Tee Arcade Classics

Fast & Furious Arcade Edition

Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Sports Camp: A 35 – Game Adventure

Bendy: Lone Wolf

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed

Chicken Run – Eggstraction

Next week: The Outer Worlds 2, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, ARC Raiders, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Wreckreation, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, SILLY POLLY BEAST, Space Chef, Halloween 1985, Tales of Xillia Remastered, Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon, PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship, Water Delivery, Cursed New Year, Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection, Sweet Surrender, Death Park 2: 4K Remaster, Hell Is Other Demons, Carnage: Battle Arena, Strike Force 3, and Dungeon Minesweeper.