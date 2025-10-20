Out this week: Ninja Gaiden 4, Painkiller, Bloodlines 2, Double Dragon Revive, Once Upon A Katamari, AVGN 8-bit, more

Nintendo and Sony have both recently launched a big winter release – Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Ghost of Yōtei, respectively – and now it’s Microsoft’s turn, ignoring that Double Fine’s smaller scale Keeper illuminated Xbox consoles last week.
There is a twist to this tale though; one you may already be aware of. Ninja Gaiden 4 is published by Microsoft Game Studios yet releases on both Xbox Series and PS5 this week. We’re not sure what the logic here is, aside MS believing it was unlikely to recoup costs via Xbox Game Pass subs. The Outer Worlds 2 is in the same boat next week, so it’s clearly a sign of the times.
Ninja Gaiden 4 is developed by the dependable PlatinumGames, taking place in a near-future Tokyo following a demonic resurrection. Weapons can be transformed by using Bloodbind Ninjutsu, and classic Ninja Gaiden moves such as the Izuna Drop and the Flying Swallow are making the jump. The product description suggests that it’ll be welcoming for newcomers while also pushing the skills of returning players. So, expect wildly varying difficulty levels or perhaps an adaptive difficulty.
It’s a busy week for new releases as it happens. Reviews of The Chinese Room’s neo-noir murder mystery Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 went live last week, resulting in a middling 64% Metacritic, with scrappy combat and technical issues to blame. A few critics did enjoy this 2004 follow-up though, finding it suitably atmospheric. EVERDARK: Undead Apocalypse on the other hand is a vampire slaying FPS inspired by genre classics. Frontier are also back with Jurassic World Evolution 3 – which sees the debut of juveniles – while PowerWash Simulator 2 offers split-screen and all new locations to scrub.
From 3D Realms and Sabre comes the co-op focused reboot of Painkiller – a relentless and gory FPS. It should also serve as a decent taster for their upcoming Turok reboot. On the subject of revivals, there’s the side-scrolling Double Dragon Revive from Arc System Works, EA’s remaster Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, and a belated PlayStation/Xbox release of the allegedly mediocre The House of the Dead 2 Remake.
Bandai Namco’s Once Upon A Katamari meanwhile is the first new entry in 14 years, featuring a time-travelling theme and due out on all formats. Weirdly, and annoyingly, the retail release is out until next month.
Flying under the radar somewhat are the promising Bounty Star – a third-person mech shooter with farming and base building – D3’s zombie slaying Full Metal Schoolgirl, superhero workplace comedy Dispatch, the co-worker pestering Quit Today, intriguing survival horror duo The Sinking Forest and Tormented Souls 2, plus the top-down RPG The Lonesome Guild.
Then there’s the low poly FPS Acre Crisis, authentic modern NES platformer Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, the puzzle filled Dreamout – which stars a drunk alpaca – bodycam horror Zoochosis, the titan controlling Reus 2, emotional tale Dreamed Away, and the improv comedy based rhythm game Upon A Jester.
A few games aimed at the younger generation are out too, including the poultry farm liberating Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Dora: Rainforest Rescue, and Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed. GameMill are also behind Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition, which features licensed vehicles and split-screen play, and appears very similar to Cruis’n Blast.
New release trailers
Ninja Gaiden 4
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Double Dragon Revive
Once Upon A Katamari
Jurassic World Evolution 3
Painkiller
PowerWash Simulator 2
Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
Tormented Souls 2
Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition
The House of the Dead 2: Remake
Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit
Bounty Star
Dispatch
Everdark: Undead Apocalypse
The Lonesome Guild
The Sinking Forest
Full Metal Schoolgirl
Chicken Run: Eggstraction
Dreamed Away
Acre Crisis
New multiformat releases
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Double Dragon Revive
- Once Upon A Katamari
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Painkiller
- Bounty Star
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
- Tormented Souls 2
- Acre Crisis
- Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit
- EVERDARK: Undead Apocalypse
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11
- Reus 2
- The Lonesome Guild
- DREAMOUT
- Fit and Fry: Mise en Place
- Junkyard Builder
- Murder Inc
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure
- Gruniożerca Trilogy
- REDEX – Console Edition
- Bloodshed
- Dreamed Away
- CORALINA
- Monster Survivors: Complete Edition
- Becastled
- Gnomdom
- Grand Poker Casino
- Once Upon a Jester
New on PSN
- The Sinking Forest
- Full Metal Schoolgirl
- Before Exit: Gas Station
- Slide Viking
- Dispatch
- Quit Today
- I Am Busy Digging A Hole
- Hexapoda
- Tattoo Tycoon
New on Xbox Store
- Sports Renovations
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL
- Schoolboy Escape – Xbox Edition
- Science Skaters
- Sushi For Robots
- Trainz Simulator: World Tour
- Ultimate Zombie Defense
- Criss Cross
- Super Fantasy Kingdom
- ILA: A Frosty Glide
- Polar Bear is Hungry
- Just a Little Purr Suit
- Windborn – Echoes of the Night
- Juiced Fruit Racing
- Puff Up
- Solus
- Zoochosis
- Junkyard Simulator
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Double Dragon Revive
- Tomb Raider IV-IV Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Golden Tee Arcade Classics
- Fast & Furious Arcade Edition
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue
- Sports Camp: A 35 – Game Adventure
- Bendy: Lone Wolf
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed
- Chicken Run – Eggstraction
Next week: The Outer Worlds 2, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, ARC Raiders, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Wreckreation, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, SILLY POLLY BEAST, Space Chef, Halloween 1985, Tales of Xillia Remastered, Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon, PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship, Water Delivery, Cursed New Year, Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection, Sweet Surrender, Death Park 2: 4K Remaster, Hell Is Other Demons, Carnage: Battle Arena, Strike Force 3, and Dungeon Minesweeper.