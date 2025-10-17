Intellivision Sprint console announced for this December, featuring 45 built-in games

Atari has revealed plans to release the Intellivision Sprint – a new and improved version of the console that rivalled Atari’s VCS system.

It seems they’re going great lengths to launch it in time for Christmas, with a 23rd Dec release date across Europe. That doesn’t provide much leeway for a delayed or failed delivery. US and Australian gamers shouldn’t fear, as it’s due 5th Dec across these regions.

The Intellivision Sprint is being created in partnership with PLAION REPLAI and sports an authentic gold and black design. It’ll include two wireless controllers, HDMI output, and a USB-A port for library expansion.

Quite possibly because it’s the system’s 45th anniversary, 45 built-in games will feature. Titles mentioned in the press release are Baseball, Chip Shot Super Pro Golf, Soccer, Super Pro Skiing, Tennis Super Pro Football, B-17 Bomber, Sea Battle, Space Battle, Utopia, Astrosmash, Shark! Shark!, Star Strike, Thin Ice, and Boulder Dash. We also spotted screenshots of Sub Hunt, Thunder Castle, Tower of Doom, and Night Stalker.

“Becoming caretakers of such an important brand is both a big responsibility and a very fun expansion of our work at Atari,”said Matt Burnett, VP of Strategic Operations at Atari.

Pre-orders went live today for £99.99. If you need a taster, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has an expansion titled ‘The First Console War’ which covers the Intellivision.