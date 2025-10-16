Telenet shooters are coming to Steam, including Gaiares

Japanese publisher Edia Co. are bringing back four Nihon Telenet/Wolf Team developed shooters to Steam on 10th November.

This isn’t so much a new collection but rather a new launcher, with each game available for a reasonable $4.99 along with an optional soundtrack download for $1.99.

As per the press release, the four included in Telenet Shooting Collection Launcher are:

Granada: A fast-paced, all-direction scrolling tank shooter. Players pilot the armored vehicle Granada, strategically fixing fire direction to overcome waves of enemies and massive bosses.

A fast-paced, all-direction scrolling tank shooter. Players pilot the armored vehicle Granada, strategically fixing fire direction to overcome waves of enemies and massive bosses. Avenger: A futuristic strategic helicopter shooter with mission-based branching scenarios and punishing difficulty. Pilot the cutting-edge combat chopper Avenger and reclaim the superweapon VOLOS.

A futuristic strategic helicopter shooter with mission-based branching scenarios and punishing difficulty. Pilot the cutting-edge combat chopper Avenger and reclaim the superweapon VOLOS. Gaiares: An inventive shooter where players absorb enemy weapons and turn them into their own devastating arsenal. As the pilot, defend Earth against the invaders in a desperate fight for survival.

An inventive shooter where players absorb enemy weapons and turn them into their own devastating arsenal. As the pilot, defend Earth against the invaders in a desperate fight for survival. Psychic Storm: A two-player cooperative shooter packed with massive bosses, unique fighter transformations, and the ultimate “Psychic Storm” attack.

These titles were originally released on the PC Engine and Mega Drive and will include custom controls, a rewind tool, display filters/settings, and Steam achievements.

Gaiares is arguably the most renown of the bunch, if only because of its US advertising campaign.