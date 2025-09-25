Psyvariar 3 announced by Red Art Games, helmed by the Sophstar team

Red Art Games are bringing back the cult vertical shooter series Psyvariar with a new entry developed by indie outfit Banana Bytes – the team responsible for the positively received moder arcade-style shoot’em up Sophstar. The original games in the series were handled by Tatio and Success in Japan.

Due out early 2026, Psyvariar 3 builds on the franchise’s signature “buzz” bullet grazing mechanic while adding a roster of seven characters (including Cotton as a guest), and a variety of modes. The aim is to make something faithful to the original games, offering great replay value, while also being accessible.

The story takes place years after Psyvariar 2 and sees Earth under attack from the Gluon, with a new roster of heroes taking to the skies to repel the alien invaders.

Modes mentioned include Arcade, Arrange, Mission (offering 49 short challenges), Caravan, Endless, and Practice. The difficulty level will change dynamically, with more bosses appearing based on performance. Both short- and long-range bombs will be available, along with speed boosts and shields. The ‘roll mechanic’ is also making the jump, including the arcade original’s “wiggle” manoeuvre.

The original Psyvariar launched in 2000 and found its way to the Dreamcast and PS2 before gaining PS4 and Switch re-releases many years later. We recall enjoying Psyvariar: Complete Edition on PS2, which was a budget release in Europe, published by the now defunct Empire.