Sunsoft’s anime-based PC Engine action game City Hunter is being revived

Sunrise’s anime series City Hunter is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and to coincide the PC Engine’s side-scrolling action game adaptation is being revived.

Originally released by Sunsoft in 1990, this re-release is being created in conjunction with Red Art Games and Clouded Leopard Entertainment. It’s based on City Hunter’s first season and sees Tokyo’s notorious ‘cleaner’ Ryo Saeba attempt to overthrow a shady megacorporation.

The developers are adding English, French, Italian, German and Spanish translations along with the anime’s original ending theme ‘Get Wild’.

New features and quality of life improvements are being kept under wraps. Instead, the press release mostly dives into physical versions, with standard, deluxe and collector’s editions planned for PS5 and Switch, including acrylic stands, keyrings, posters and more. It seems they aren’t quite ready to share the full list of contents.

The standard and collector’s editions will be available at different retailers, while the limited deluxe edition only has a 500-copy run for each format and must be purchased from Red Art Games directly.

City Hunter is gunning for a 26th February digital release on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 and PC. The Steam page is already live, while the teaser trailer can be found below: