Deus Ex Remastered is in development, due out next February

Aspyr are taking a break from remastering old Star Wars and Tomb Raider games in order to bring back Eidos’ cult cyberpunk stealth adventure Deus Ex.

Deus Ex Remastered sees the first entry in the series – which debuted on PC in 2000 before gaining a PS2 release – revived with improved lighting, dynamic shadows, water physics, particle effects, and updated textures. Character models are also being improved, now featuring smoother lip-sync animations and ragdoll physics.

It should control well too, with a new control scheme based around today’s standards, including streamlined weapon management. PC gamers can additionally play in widescreen and with multi-monitor support. And of course, it now supports auto-saves and fasting loading.

The story takes place in 2052 and sees society on the brink of collapse due to meddling shadow governments. Tsk. Playing as the nano-riddled JC Denton, you’re tasked with restoring some kind of order – and can shape Denton as you progress via upgrades.

The 2000 original was praised for its open-ended nature, with most problems having multiple workarounds, such as hacking, using firepower or taking the stealthy approach. We haven’t revisited it since its PS2 release, so we can’t say for certain how it’ll fare today. It’ll be interesting to see, nevertheless.

Deus Ex Remastered is due out 5th Feb on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC for $29.99. Pre-orders are now live with a 10% discount.