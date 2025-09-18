Modern Mega Drive shooter Earthion is out today digitally on all formats

This week has been kind to shoot’em up fans, seeing the releases of Platypus Reclayed and Zoe Begone. We can now add the modern Mega Drive/Genesis shoot’em up Earthion to that list – which can be downloaded from today.

This horizontal space shooter has been causing a stir since hitting Steam in July, gaining gushingly positive reviews. In addition to pushing the ageing 16-bit hardware, it also has quite the pedigree, featuring visuals drawn by Ancient’s Makoto Wada, and music by Yuzo Koshiro (Streets of Rage, Shinobi, ActRaiser.)

It’s available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC for around £17 – with the Xbox One release being a surprise late addition.

Limited Run Games will be handling physical editions later this year, currently planned to ship in December, while a physical Mega Drive/Genesis cart version is due in 2026.

A fully blast processed launch trailer can be found here.