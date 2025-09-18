Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato aims to transport players into the depths of South America

Described as a game that’ll remind you to call your nana, magical adventure Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato introduces us to Miho – a young boy transported into a peculiar realm after entering his grandmothers’ pantry.

What ensues is a jaunt through South America in search of soup ingredients, spread across rainforests, towns and more while meeting a quirky cast of characters. It aims to providing a slice of life of growing up in Colombia, while also focusing on slowly fading local customs.

Cinematic inspirations include Coco and The Little Prince

Miho must solve puzzles, outsmart thieves, take on side-quests, and navigate river rapids. It’ll also feature collectable clay figurines and unlockable songs. A four-hour playtime is expected.

Look out for Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato on PC and Xbox (via Game Pass) on 7th Oct.