Several RPGs hit the Switch this week, along with Extinction Rifts, Puzzle Quest, Platypus Reclayed and LEGO Voyagers

It’s an RPG heavy week for the Switch eShop with several time consuming, world saving, adventures due. It’s either the case that publishers were oblivious to one another’s plans, or that the genre is so popular nowadays that there’s the belief all will find an audience.

Nihon Falcom’s remake Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter seems to be the most anticipated, featuring enhanced visuals, the option of either turn based or real time combat, and new voiceovers. The Metacritic score is a lofty 89% currently, putting it within their top ten highest rated games of 2025.

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster sees another RPG brought back to life, this being a school themed 3D dungeon crawler by Acquire and PQube. The original was released on PSP and PS3 in 2010.

Namco Bandai are also back with Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, a mythical roguelike with the fate of a village at stake. As the storyline is set over different timelines, there’s the chance to see the village during different time periods. Visually is appears slick and polished. It’s heading to both the eShop and retail at a £24.99 price point.

Then there’s Kemco’s 16-bit style turn based Alphadia III, the ‘fork in the road’ tabletop gamebook influenced Marisa of Liartop Mountain, the bewitching 2D pixel art hiking adventure HYKE:Northern Light(s), and Wander Stars – which boasts an ‘80s anime aesthetic and a word-based combat system that involves stringing words together to make powerful attacks.

Aksys’ full price (£44.99) visual novel Illusion of Itehari is out too, offering a love story taking place in a floating garden.

Rolling back to PSP remasters, 505 Games’ classic match three puzzler Puzzle Quest is being revived, complete with a modest price tag. Platypus Reclayed meanwhile sees the handcrafted horizontal shooter make a comeback with completely remade visuals. We recall enjoying the PSP versions of both many years ago.

As for games shiny and new, there’s Annapurna Interactive’s co-op puzzle adventure LEGO Voyagers – which has been very well received – Taito’s full price (£49.99) rhythm based puzzler QQQbeats!!!, comedic 2D roguelike Folly Of The Wizards, 3DClouds’ modestly priced racer Formula Legends, the WWII set tactical battler War Mongrels, eastasiasoft’s arcade style fighter King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX, and the cosy space maker Pocket Nook.

QUByte are readying one of their biggest releases, in the form of Extinction Rifts – a fast-paced FPS where you become stronger as your combo increases. Visually it’s inspired by the PS1 era.

We looked at ZOE Begone! yesterday. It’s a looping shooter similar to Defender and Fantasy Zone, featuring 1930’s style abstract animation. It’s quite a demanding experience, as in addition to simply shooting while moving left and right, our green-hued heroine must dash, ground pound, and run ‘n gun to defeat waves of enemies. It isn’t very arcade-like either, with stages lasting around ten minutes and bosses with lengthy health bars to whittle, a la Cuphead. While we did enjoy it, it comes with caveat that it’s very difficult due to its complexity.

Lastly, this week’s EGGCONSOLE release isn’t an RPG (phew!) but rather DAIDASSOU, a prisoner of war themed maze game from 1985, first released on Japanese computers. Being light on text, it should be easy to comprehend.

New Switch eShop releases

LEGO Voyagers – £19.99

From the makers of LEGO Builder’s Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – £24.99

In this Roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.

Wander Stars – £20.99

Join Ringo, a young martial artist looking for her brother, and Wolfe, a mysterious scoundrel running from his past, as they join forces in an unlikely partnership to collect the pieces of the fabled Wanderstar Map. Across 10 “episodes” of anime-inspired adventure, Ringo and Wolfe will have to work together to find answers, make up for past mistakes, and travel across the universe in search of their goal. And who knows, maybe they’ll learn how to get along at some point!

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – £53.99

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, a story-driven RPG that took off as the landmark first installment of the beloved Trails series, is receiving a full remake!

The Liberl Kingdom, where the adventure takes place, is brought to life in stunning 3D, with refined designs for all characters including the headstrong and charming Estelle and the cool-headed and mysterious Joshua.

Enjoy seamless transitions between two battle modes: field action and turn-based combat. The remake also features dynamic showcases of each character’s special abilities (Crafts) and elemental magic (Arts), delivering exhilarating battle experiences.

Marisa of Liartop Mountain – £12.79

Marisa of Liartop Mountain is an adventure RPG inspired by tabletop gamebooks, where dice rolls and fork-in-the-road choices determine the outcome of a branching story with multiple endings. As Reimu, step into a literary wonderland while in search of Marisa’s whereabouts. Four Touhou heroines will guide, help, and support Reimu on her journey, but which one should Reimu listen to?

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster – £24.99

Class is back in session! After a 15 year wait Class of Heroes 3, the revered school-themed dungeon RPG series, is finally here!

Enrol in one of three distinct schools and join your fellow students on an epic dungeon crawling adventure.

Enjoy school life on campus and meet brand new friends for a huge range of characters and classes.

Choose your party to suit your play style and then take to the sprawling 3D dungeons to take down enemies and acquire loot to see your party get ever stronger.

With hundreds of combinations of Race, Classes, armours, weapons and Items, you can create a wild array of party compositions to take on the challenges ahead!

ZOE Begone! – £7.41

ZOE Begone! blends run-and-gun mechanics with classic shmup action in looping arenas. Inspired by drawn-on-film animation of the 1930’s – shoot, dash and pound your way through the Animator’s creations.

All Zoe wants is some peace and quiet, but she’s gonna have to deal with the pesky animator before she’ll be able to get some rest.

Destroy the animator’s tools, blast their creations to bits, collect Apples to spend on Power Ups, rack up your multiplier, and reclaim your serene surroundings to help Zoe get back to normality as fast as you can (and bag yourself a high score in the process)!

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition – £11.99

The original Match-3 RPG is back! Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition is the definitive Puzzle Quest, polished for a new era and featuring all the collected content from almost 20 years of history. Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together.

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic Match-3 puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match 3 or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!

Are you up to the challenge? Test your match 3 skills as you battle against monsters and villains to save the kingdom of Etheria.

War Mongrels – £31.49

Are you drawn to tactical games with dark, gripping narratives? War Mongrels is exactly what you’re looking for! The game blends intense adventure, stealth mechanics, and strategic depth, all set in the gritty backdrop of World War II.

Strategize carefully to ensure mission success. Use the interactive map to your advantage by creating clever diversions, setting ambushes, and maneuvering around enemy attention to slip past unnoticed.

Cover blown? Grab your weapon and fight your way out – think fast, shoot even faster, and carve an escape route through enemy lines!

Illusion of Itehari – £44.99

A love story from the beautiful and ephemeral world of the mechanical floating utopia.

In Itehari, the renowned and prosperous flying city, Hinagiku longs to explore the world beyond.

One day, Hinagiku, encounters an amnesiac man named Yashiro.

Their chance meeting drags her into a series of events involving the secrets and various truths hidden beneath the surface of Itehari… for this garden city in the sky is a false utopia.

EGGCONSOLE DAIDASSOU PC-8801 – £5.39

This is a action game released in Japan by Carry lab in 1984. Players infiltrate a quarter-view prisoner-of-war camp, battling enemy soldiers with limited-ammo grenades and pistols. Use acquired keys to open cells and rescue comrades.

Rescued allies may move unexpectedly, but “Gather” and “Scatter” commands help them escape effectively. Escaping with five allies completes the stage. Total 16 stages. Losing five allies to friendly fire or other incidents during infiltration results in mission failure.

This comical escape unfolds across unique, Escher-like stages. It’s a simple yet satisfying game.

QQQbeats!!! – £49.99

“QQQbeats!!!” is a brand-new puzzle game that combines simple bubble shooting with easy-to-play rhythm game mechanics. Enjoy the excitement to the fullest by making the most of each character’s unique personality!

King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX – £6.29

Table tennis gets a fighting game twist in this action-packed journey to become the best in the world! Defeat quirky characters utilizing quick wit and precise timing in increasingly challenging matches. King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX is a boss rush arcade fighter where table tennis warriors from across the globe gather for the ultimate tournament.

Face challengers from across the table, move left or right and strategically shoot in 3 directions, preparing for return volleys as you wear your enemy down. Outlast your adversaries, learn their strategies and drain their stamina to execute special kill shots! Enjoy endless play in Arcade mode or take on champions in single matches to improve your skills!

Formula Legends – £17.99

A love letter to Formula racing, Formula Legends takes you on a journey through the sport’s most iconic eras. From the roaring machines of the ‘60s to the cutting-edge technology of today, experience the evolution of open-wheel racing in a beautifully stylized world.

“GUDETAMARUN” ~ Running GUDETAMA ! But GUDETAMA wants to be Gudegude ~ £13.39

GUDETAMA is, as always, totally lazy today.

Even though it just wants to relax, it somehow ends up on a vehicle, slowly moving along the course.

Raise or lower GUDETAMA’s mood, and guide it skillfully toward the goal!

At first glance, it looks like a laid-back game, but various gimmicks block your path along the course.

Simple and easy to play, yet surprisingly deep!

Cute and relaxed, but with just the right amount of challenge — a laid-back action game.

Extinction Rifts – £13.49

Equip yourself by selecting between 8 different weapons and 5 unique skills, fight enemies on secret headquarters and make sure to destroy the Ancient Monoliths!

An absurd amount of power is required to destroy them! Luckily you’ve got the Extinction Gauntlet, a punching gadget that is connected to your adrenaline, making combos raises your adrenaline making your punches more destructive, only a truly powerful punch can obliterate a Monolith!

Can you destroy them all and avoid our extinction?

Folly of the Wizards – £22.99

Folly Of The Wizards is a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice. Join a wacky wizard cult and use unique spells to defeat enemies, explore procedurally generated dungeons, and save the world from chaos.

But beware: the fate of the world rests on your shoulders, and even the smallest decision can have a huge impact. With charming hand-drawn art, quirky characters, and unpredictable gameplay, Folly of the Wizards is the perfect adventure for anyone who loves humor, magic, and mayhem.

Pocket Nook – £7.19

Ever wished you could turn a tiny room into a perfect little hideaway?

In Pocket Nook, you design charming spaces in cozy pixel art — shifting the layout, placing furniture, and keeping everything neat and clean!

Start with a simple room, then turn it into something unique. Place a bed, a desk, or a plant — you may rotate and reposition items however you like — it’s all flexible!

There’s no need to stress or rush yourself — take your time and enjoy the relaxing vibe of Pocket Nook but also be prepared to savor before-and-after transformations.

HYKE:Northern Light(s) – £23.32

Witches, camping, and an adventure across the world!

Embark on a thrilling 2D top-down action pixel RPG with Hyke, a witch who loves camping, as you explore dangerous forbidden zones filled with magic.

When you’re resting from your journey, enjoy the warmth of campfires, listen to soothing music, and relax before setting out on more daring adventures with your companions.

Backyard Pirates! – £10.99

Take an RTS, strip it down to its very core, simplify it even more, add some kids pretending to be pirates trying to finish their pirate ships, and you’ll get this cute and cozy PvP game, that can also be played alone to practice!

LumineNight – £12.59

1950, Summerset, USA.

Detective Kelvin Foster and his daughter, the self-proclaimed detective Selen Foster, delve into the darkness of the city to uncover the truth behind a series of unsolved murders hidden for over a decade.

LumineNight is a mystery adventure game where players must investigate, solve puzzles and codes, infiltrate, interrogate suspects, and ultimately deduce the truth themselves.

All of You – £4.99

You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks.

Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks.

ROLLING STAR – £7.79

Run through the expansive colony while mastering new skills, obtaining gear, and exploring unknown areas.

Before long, the story expands outside the colony into outer space! Experience a vast world like never before in this all-new Metroidvania experience.

Horror Night with Tung Tung Tung Sahur – £8.09

Meet Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a drum-beating nightmare with a twisted sense of fun. He doesn’t want to kill you right away—he wants to play. If you want to survive, you’ll need to solve every cursed puzzle, dodge every jumpscare, and outsmart his chaotic friends, including the one and only Tralalero Tralala, who might be your only hope… if he stops spinning in circles for five seconds.

Strange Antiquities – £16.19

Become the custodian of a store dealing in occult antiquities. Explore the quaint and gloomy town of Undermere, where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound. Find and identify arcane artefacts, use your collection to aid the townsfolk with their unusual problems — and remember to pet your cat!

The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches – £5.99

Kanary is not just a forgotten village—it’s a trap woven from curses, secrets, and fear. As Charlie, a desperate photographer chasing the ultimate horror story, you arrive with only your camera… and quickly realize something sinister is watching you.

Every creak in the darkness, every flicker of light could be your last. Solve twisted puzzles, uncover forbidden rituals, and confront a priest whose soul is bound to the shadows. Take the perfect shot for your blog—but beware, each photo might be the last thing you see.

Gangsters in Love – £24.99

You’re leading an ordinary life in sunny California when suddenly you’re kidnapped by LA’s most wanted gang! Thrown into the extravagant life of these stylish but dangerous gangsters, you must choose one of them to look after you…. but who can you trust? Living in the gang’s world isn’t easy, yet in the face of all the shootouts and explosions, an undeniable attraction begins to form… Not only are you the key to important information the gang needs, but you are also in possession of something else they’re missing in their lives: your heart!

Temari Trials – £4.49

Step into the sharp mind (and quick paws) of a samurai cat in training! In Temari Trials, you’ll solve logic-based block-pushing puzzles, pushing temaris to unlock chests and prove you’re ready for the warrior’s path.

BAND GIRLS – £2.79

Match the pieces of adorable band girls to complete the puzzle!

Clear the stages and unlock their images in the gallery!

BooBooBooster – £4.99

Get ready for a cracking, innovative side-scrolling action shooter where you’ll be soaring through the air powered by farts and taking down enemies!

The controls are incredibly straightforward, with just two buttons that combine attack and jump. This makes for an intuitive yet rather addictive gameplay experience. Don’t let the cute, lively visuals fool you—this game offers a surprisingly tough challenge.

Bad Cat – £8.99

Welcome to Cat Simulator 3D and cat life with granny! Cat and granny live in one house — it’s the ultimate revenge of cat vs granny. Take on the role of the most mischievous kitty in this animal simulator game.

In this hilarious prankster game, you’re up to no good as you cause chaos in granny’s house. You are a little bad kitten from hell. Your mission is to prank grandmother and her dog in every way possible.

Alphadia III – £17.99

Before Alphadia I, the world was torn by the Energi War—fueled by humanity’s lust for life energy. In the midst of it, an energi clone named Alfonso begins to question everything. With nothing but his doubts and determination, he sets off on a journey to uncover meaning in a world consumed by power. What truth awaits at the end of his path?

Alphadia III returns with deep turn-based combat, SP Skills to shift the tide of battle, and new mechanics like Arrays and the Energi Crock system. Upgrade your ship into a seaplane, trade Energi Elements, and dive into missions, arenas, and more—all wrapped in charming pixel graphics and a beautiful fantasy RPG adventure.

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party – £34.99

Start in Crafting World with Mama and Baby Box, then join Kitty Fairy in the magical Fairy Tail Garden. Blast off to Caturn and groove with DJ Catnip. Whip up something tasty with Cakey in Sweet Treat Mountain, dive into Mermaid-lantis for treasure with MerCat, and race through the Playroom with Carlita.

Enjoy challenges and minigames solo or with a friend in local co-op mode to find items for the party and cute outfits to customize Gabby.

Platypus Reclayed – £12.79

Reclaimed. Remade. Reclayed. The Legendary Platypus Returns!

22 years after its first appearance, the iconic indie shoot ‘em up Platypus is coming back, better than ever! Led by the original creator Anthony Flack, alongside the talented Claymatic team, we’re embarking on a journey to bring the beloved classic into the present.

Platypus Reclayed isn’t just a simple remaster—it’s a complete revamp. Reprogrammed from scratch and updated for modern hardware, with all-new models and artwork photographed in 4k widescreen, featuring updated gameplay, new weapons and additional content. Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding action of this fast, frantic, and incredibly fun arcade-style shoot-em-up!

Next week: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, EA Sports FC 25, Hades II, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, NBA BOUNCE, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Cladun X3, Wizordum, Mamorukun ReCurse, Freeride, Rise of Rana, Electronics Puzzle Lab 2, Extremely Powerful Capybaras, ROAD59 A Yakuza’s Last Stand, Mai: Child of Ages, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, The Order of the Snake Scale, Cardboard Town, Jamboy, a Jelly-cious Hero, and Gearbits.