Four 16-bit Nickelodeon games brought together for a new collection

Limited Run Games has announced the rather unexpected Nickelodeon Splat Pack, which brings together four 16-bit games from the mid ‘90s. Included are:

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (Mega Drive/Genesis, SNES), which sees the three monsters working together, a la The Lost Vikings. 25 stages with five bonus levels feature.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day (SNES), likened to one long escort mission, with Rocko out to protect Spunky as they stroll through hazard-filled stages.

Nickelodeon G.U.T.S. (SNES), a fluorescent hued “extreme sports” package based on the GUTS TV show in which children compete for prizes. Think along the likes of Fun House meets Gladiators.

Looking at ‘90s magazine reviews, Aaahh!!! Real Monster is the best of the bunch, with the other two being mediocre at best. Modern features may make them tolerable, at least.

Pre-orders go live on Friday with options being the standard edition for all three formats, a classic edition in a VHS style box with a poster, keychain and stickers, and a collector’s edition with a plush toy, desk ornament, crazy caps (imitation Pogs), and a whole lot more. It stands to reason that a digital release will also be available.