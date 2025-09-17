Descend the dreamlike depths of the liminal POOLS

Finland-based Tensori have an all-together different haunting experience planned for PS5 and PSVR2, in the form of POOLS.

True to its name, it entails exploring abandoned swimming pools and submerged corridors, intended to provide an experience that’s both soothing and unsettling as you walk around dimly lit environments and wade through pools of still water. As there’s no story, dialogue or music, environmental sounds instead provide an atmosphere.

While this may not sound like much, it plays on the fear of becoming lost and trapped as you gradually descend into tight and dark spaces. Six chapters will feature, lasting 10-30 minutes.

Developed by a team of four, POOLS has already won awards for its creative achievements, likened to an art gallery, in addition to gaining positive reviews on Steam. Sales were steady enough for Tensori to evolve into a sustainable studio.

Chapter 0 of POOLS is available now as a demo on PS5, with a full release planned for 25th November. The demo will receive a PSVR2 update in the future.