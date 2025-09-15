Borderlands 4 and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound storm the UK retail chart

Coming as no real surprise, Take 2’s positively reviewed Borderlands 4 managed to debut at no.1 in the UK all formats retail top 40. The colourful co-op shooter is also no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, suggesting a reasonably successful launch. The Switch 2 version, coming in October, should help it catch a second wind.

The Silver Lining Interactive published Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound makes an appearance at #25, also showing up at #15 in the Switch top 20. This retail release trailed behind its digital counterpart by a few weeks.

Mario Kart World, last week’s chart topper, fell to #2 while Donkey Kong Bananza climbed to #3. It could be that last week’s Nintendo Direct fuelled sales of both DK and the Switch 2 itself.

EA Sports FC 25 dropped to #4. With FC 26 just days away, it’s likely to slowly descend the top 40 in the coming weeks, with retailers clearing out stock.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater dropped from #3 to #5, Minecraft climbed to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashed to #7, Mafia: The Old Country returned to the top ten at #8, GTA V rocketed from #16 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Star Wars Outlaws – which surged to #7 last week due to the new Switch 2 version.

Cronos: The New Dawn fell from #4 to #14 during its second week on sale. Hell is Us meanwhile went from #6 to #27. Another recent release taking a dive is Gears of War Reloaded, down thirteen places this week to #23. Unlucky.

Bandai Namco controls the top 4 in the PC boxed (physical chart) with The Witcher III: GOTY Edition, Armored Core VI, Cronos: The New Dawn and Elden Ring. There’s something to be said about being the biggest fish in a small pond.

Minecraft is the Switch’s no.1, recently celebrating 370 weeks in the chart. EA Sports FC 25 is the PS4’s no.1, while Hogwarts Legacy rules on Xbox One. The long running 3DS chart is a top two, featuring Metroid: Samus Returns followed by The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D.

Also of note is Hollow Knight returning to the PS4 chart at #10.