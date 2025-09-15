Out this week: Dying Light: The Beast, Towa, LEGO Voyagers, skate, Formula Legends, ZOE Begone, more

Like RoboCop, Sniper Elite and Elden Ring from earlier this year, the Dying Light franchise this week gains a standalone spin-off. Dying Light: The Beast entails not hunting a ferocious creature but rather becoming one after being forcibly experimented on. Now infused with zombie DNA, it’s a case of harnessing newfound abilities to stop those responsible, all while exploring the valley of Castor Woods.

Unlike the cut price RoboCop: Unfinished Business and Elden Ring Nightreign though, Techland’s Dying Light: The Beast will set you back £59.99 – or £69.99 for the deluxe edition. Look out for it on Thursday – a day later than planned due to pre-orders exceeding one million.

Another spin-off launching this week is Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a single player auto-shooter with a top-down perspective. The PC version from 2024 was well received.

This week also sees the first of a few new LEGO projects, in the form of Annapurna Interactive’s co-op focused LEGO Voyagers – a follow-up to LEGO Builder’s Journey. Here, two LEGO bricks set about rescuing an abandoned spaceship. Benny would approve.

Bandai Namco continues their barrage of new releases with Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – an anime style top-down adventure Roguelite due both digitally and at retail. RPG fans may also want to investigate PQube’s 3D dungeon crawler Class of Heroes 3 Remaster, and Nihon Falcom’s newly reimagined Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter. HYKE: Northern Lights meanwhile sports pixel art and involves a witch on a hiking trip, while the promising ‘90s anime RPG Wander Stars has a combat system based around stringing words together to make powerful combos.

Then there’s an early access release of EA’s free-to-play skate, a remaster of the match-three puzzler Puzzle Quest, 3DCloud’s budget priced racer Formula Legends, comedic 2D roguelike Folly of the Wizards, and the playful sandbox Henry Halfhead – in which our oddball hero can become anything within reach. QUByte are also readying their fast-paced FPS Extinction Rifts, in which the hero becomes more powerful as their combo increases.

There are a couple of horror games too, in the form of the co-op Labyrinthine Console Edition and the Japanese village set BrokenLore: LOW, while 2D shooter fans with an itch to scratch can choose between Platypus Reclayed and the 1930’s animation influenced Zoe Begone – which plays a bit like SEGA’s Fantasy Zone due to featuring a looping screen and a mid-battle shop.

Next week: SILENT HILL f, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 RE-PAC, EA Sports FC 26, NBA Bounce, Republic of Pirates, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Wizordum, Forgive Me Father 2, Baby Steps, Radiant: Guardians Of Light, Electronics Puzzle Lab 2, Beat Hazard Arcade, SWORN, Extremely Powerful Capybaras, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, Grief like a stray dog, The Order of the Snake Scale, Cladun X3, DOOMCRUSH, Edgar Poe: Hidden Objects Game, and Mamorukun ReCurse!