Nintendo’s bringing back the Virtual Boy, along with 14 of its games

Another format is being added to NSO + Expansion next February, and it’s one that fans have long requested: the Virtual Boy, Nintendo’s early attempt at creating a system with a 3D display.

Unlike the recent addition of the GameCube, it’ll be available for both Switch and Switch 2.

The red hued headset made its debut in Japan and US during in 1995, but poor sales due to a lack of true portability, amongst a bunch of other reasons, scrubbed a European release. The system was home to a few decent games though, including an exclusive Wario Land, hence why a way to play its library has been long requested.

Nintendo’s going all-out on this one, not just re-releasing 14 games, but also a replica of the headset itself that the Switch can be inserted into – which is essential to play. Joy-Cons are also required, which presumably means Switch Lite compatibility is a no-go. Pre-orders for the accessory go live today. Alternatively, a cardboard model will be available.

The line-up reads as follows: Mario Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, Wario Land, Red Alarm, Jack Bros, Virtual Force, Mario Clash, Golf, Virtual Bowling, Space Invaders, Innsmouth no Yakata, Tetris, and 3D Tetris.

A few of the above games sell for small fortunes nowadays, making this quite a nice little assortment. The library will be released periodically, however, rather than in a single update.