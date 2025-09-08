Out this week: Borderlands 4, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, Garfield Kart 2, NHL 26, Dead Reset, more

2K’s Borderlands 4 promises a world full of changes, even boasting of “less boarders, more lands” – complete with a hoverbike to get around the planet of Karios, and warring factions overseen by a new tyrant. Character mobility sees a boost too, adding a double jump, glide, dodge, grapple and more. We’re still in for four-player co-op though – a number which arguably works in Borderland’s favour – along with billions of randomly generated weapons.

The standard, deluxe and super deluxe editions roll out on 12th September, with prices varying from £69.99 to £119.99 – with the super deluxe version including legendary gear. The Switch 2 version is trailing behind, currently down for a 3rd October release.

EA also hits the rink this week with NHL 26, which features player data to simulate decisions made by real players. Sports fans may also want to check out Axis Football 2026, which has had a graphical upgrade this year with such features as dynamic lighting and shadows.

Claws the ready, as Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is going head-to-head with Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift. Atari are behind The Purrfect Collection which includes the SNES/Mega Drive games, the often forgotten Atari Jaguar exclusive Fractured Furry Tales, and an improved version of the notorious Bubsy 3D. There’s a wealth of extra too, including the cartoon show pilot. Garfield Kart 2 meanwhile comes from Eden Games (Gear.Club Unlimited, Smurf Kart) and features 8 player online races along with four player split-screen. Smurf Kart turned out to be pretty good (no, really) so don’t write this off too hastily.

Then there’s the Super Punch Out inspired anime tie-in Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, modern Game Boy Color point ‘n clicker Inspector Waffles: Early Days, the co-op precision platformer Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends, and the flame grilled Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – which seems reasonably anticipated amongst simulation fans. NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound heads to retail, meanwhile.

The majority of other new releases fall into the horror genre or are horror themed. These include the Tim Burton-esque “self-coop” adventure Gloomy Eyes, the death-loop horror Dead Reset from Wales Interactive, the ‘80s style arcade platformer Trasmoz Legends with its authentic chiptune soundtrack,and an Xbox preview release of the instantly accessible top-down shooter Yet Another Zombie Survivors.

KARMA: The Dark World also comes to Xbox this week, being a first-person cinematic psychological thriller. The PC/PS5 versions were very well received. LABYRINTHINE, a first-person multiplayer cooperative horror game, might be out too. PSN says 18th September, while the Xbox Store has it down for the 11th. Both dates could even be accurate. We’ve no idea.

New release trailers

Borderlands 4

NHL 26

Dead Reset

Karma: The Dark World



Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena

Gloomy Eyes

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Axis Football 2026



Yet Another Zombie Survivors

Inspector Waffles: Early Days

Trasmoz Legends

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends

New multiformat releases

Borderlands 4

Dead Reset

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena

NHL 26

The Devil is in the Details

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Axis Football 2026

Inspector Waffles: Early Days

Trasmoz Legends

BRATZ Rhythm & Style

Gloomy Eyes

Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette

9 Lives to Defend

Monstrous Lovers

Smoots Crazy Wave

Claim The Forest

Snack and Quack

New on PSN

CAPTURED

Crate Fang

Tommy is my hero!

New on Xbox Store

KARMA: The Dark World

Ah, Love! Season 3

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends

Jaden & Jasmine: The Curse of Deception

Theme Park Jam

Stylist Girl

Knightoban (Xbox One)

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Game Preview)

Bananitro

Otherwar

Tank Battle Retro

Meow and the Diamond Jump

The Echo

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound

BRATZ Rhythm & Style

Battlefield Waltz – Standard Edition

The Wreck

NetherWorld

Next week: Dying Light: The Beast, skate, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Formula Legends, Henry Halfhead, Class of Heroes 3 Remaster, HYKE:Northern Light(s), Wander Stars, Folly of the Wizards, Frostpunk 2, King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX, UBOAT, and Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party.