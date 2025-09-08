Cronos: The New Dawn beats Hell is Us in UK chart battle

Six new titles debut within this week’s UK top 40 retail chart. None were able to stop the Switch 2’s Mario Kart World though, which claims another non-consecutive week at no.1.

EA Sports FC 25 climbed several places to take #2, presumably thanks to a price cut. The newest edition is barely weeks away and will doubtlessly take no.1 when it arrives.

Last week’s chart topper Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater fell to #3 during its second week on sale. With a million copies sold globally, it appears to be a welcome hit for Konami.

At #4 it’s the first of the new arrivals with the Bandai Namco published Cronos: The New Dawn. This brutal survival game from Blooper Team has been well received by critics. It managed to gain a last-minute Switch 2 version, which may have helped pushed it up the chart a few places.

Speaking of Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza swings in at #5, up one position.

Nacon’s Hell is Us debuts at #6, offering a similar grimy survival experience to Cronos: The New Dawn. This too has gone down well with the press, gaining similar review scores to Blooper Team’s endeavour.

Then at #7 it’s Star Wars Outlaws. It’s listed as a new entry rather than a re-entry, which would suggest this is the new Switch 2 version. That said, the PS5/Xbox version isn’t anywhere else in the chart, so this could be an amalgamation of sales.

Positions #8 and #9 see stalwarts Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe return to the top ten. Then at #10 it’s Gears of War: Reloaded on PS5, which made its debut at #3 a week ago.

Continuing the new releases, NBA 2K26 bounced in at #14 with fellow sports title Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots at #15. Hot Shots also showed up at #10 both the Switch and PS5 charts. The very good mecha shooter Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion had to settle for #24 meanwhile.

Incidentally, STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar, another published by Marvellous, took a dive during its second week on sale, going from #9 to #34. That’s still a better showing than Lost Soul Aside and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which have exited the top 40 already.

In the single format charts, Cronos: The New Dawn entered at #3 on PC and #2 on PS5. It seems it skipped the Xbox at retail. Hell is Us entered at #3 on PS5 and #5 on Xbox Series X, while NBA 2K26 turned up at #7 on both PS5 and Xbox Series.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remains the PS5’s no.1, while EA Sports FC 25 tops the Xbox Series chart. Minecraft is the Switch’s no.1. We may as well include the 3DS chart here, as it’s a top one chart formed of NiS America’s Stella Glow and nothing else.