The Atari Gamestation Go is out in October, including Pac-Man and games from Jaleco

We haven’t seen much of the Atari Gamestation Go handheld since its reveal earlier this year.

As the October release date nears, more information is slowly starting to surface. What’s more is that pre-orders are now live in the US and Canada at GameStop and EB Games. Amazon looks like the best bet for the UK (affiliate link.)

The Atari Gamestation Go comes from My Arcade, and boasts 200 built-in games along with integrated paddle, trak-ball and number pad functionality.

It features a 7” screen, a rechargeable battery with 4-5 hours playtime, SmartGlow powered light up buttons, and Wi-Fi for updates. The price has been set as $179.99 in the US.

Games mentioned in the press release include five of Atari’s modern recharged titles (Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, and Berzerk: Recharged), along with Tempest, Yars’ Revenge, Warlords, and Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man. It’ll also include Atari’s recently acquired IP Balls of Steel Pinball.

Games from Jaleco and PIKO Interactive will also feature. To get a good idea of what to expect, check out cartridges from both for the Evercade – as it’s likely to feature a similar assortment. [EDIT: Packaging below reveals full list]

Indeed, a lot of information is yet to be revealed, such as the machine’s specs. Balls of Steel was first released on PC, which would suggest that it’s reasonably capable, while the Recharged series debuted on modern consoles. It’s certainly one of the more intriguing upcoming modern retro devices.