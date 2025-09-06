The UK retail chart sees several new arrivals, including Snake Eater at no.1 and an Evercade cart in the top 20

The UK retail chart has failed to emerge in the usual places this week. However, the dependable Nintendo Life managed to chalk up the top 40 earlier this week, providing us with a tardy recap.

Konami’s well received Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake is the UK’s current no.1, with sales split 93% on PS5 and just 7% on Xbox Series. This ushers Mario Kart World to #2.

At #3 it’s a new another new arrival, and another remake – Gears of War: Reloaded. If the fact that Gears is now on PS5 wasn’t weird enough, wrap your head around the fact that only the PS5 version received a retail release.

Hogwarts Legacy held onto #5, EA Sports FC 25 moved up to #5 – despite FC 26 being just weeks away – while Donkey Kong Bananza fell from #2 to #6.

At #7 it’s the return of Kirby and the Forgotten Land due to the new Switch 2 edition.

Mafia: The Old Country dropped one place to #8, then at #9 it’s another new entry – the farming lifestyle sim Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, with sales split 59% on Switch 2 and 41% on Switch.

The recently discounted Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 rounds off this week’s top ten.

We aren’t through with new entries as Lost Soul Aside on PS5 took #14, even though it hasn’t gained a great deal of promotion, while Shinobi: Art of Vengeance took a slash at #21 with the PS5 version being the biggest selling. SEGA has opted for a lousy code in a box for Switch, which appears to have harmed sales of that version.

The two new Evercade carts managed to make the top 40 too. In fact, NeoGeo Arcade 1 managed to make the top 20, debuting at #19. This makes it the highest charting Evercade cart to date. Roguecraft DX meanwhile took #36, which isn’t bad going at all for a single game cart.