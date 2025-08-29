Microcomputer retro collection Attic Archive announced for Xbox – and it’s out next week

Eagle eyed gamers may have noticed the Pixel Games’ published retro collection Attic Archive appearing on the Xbox Store and Steam as a pre-order.

Due out 3rd September for £5.99, it brings together thirteen games across three systems from studios such as Ocean Software, Artic Computing, Imagine Software, and Atlantis.

Ah Diddums (C64, ZX Spectrum)

Arcadia (C64, ZX Spectrum)

Armageddon (C64, ZX Spectrum)

B.C. Bill (C64, ZX Spectrum)

Gilligan’s Gold (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Mutant Monty (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Mutant Monty and the Temple of Doom (ZX Spectrum)

Mutants (for C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

N.O.M.A.D. (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Paws (Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Skatin’ USA (C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum)

Superkid (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Superkid in Space (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)

Included are 3D renders of the cassette tapes and packaging – which is always a nice touch. Save states, a rewind tool, instruction book recreations, remappable controls, and display filters will also feature.

At £5.99 the price is right, even if some of the games here aren’t exactly classics.