Microcomputer retro collection Attic Archive announced for Xbox – and it’s out next week

Eagle eyed gamers may have noticed the Pixel Games’ published retro collection Attic Archive appearing on the Xbox Store and Steam as a pre-order.
Due out 3rd September for £5.99, it brings together thirteen games across three systems from studios such as Ocean Software, Artic Computing, Imagine Software, and Atlantis.
- Ah Diddums (C64, ZX Spectrum)
- Arcadia (C64, ZX Spectrum)
- Armageddon (C64, ZX Spectrum)
- B.C. Bill (C64, ZX Spectrum)
- Gilligan’s Gold (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- Mutant Monty (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- Mutant Monty and the Temple of Doom (ZX Spectrum)
- Mutants (for C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- N.O.M.A.D. (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- Paws (Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- Skatin’ USA (C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum)
- Superkid (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
- Superkid in Space (C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum)
Included are 3D renders of the cassette tapes and packaging – which is always a nice touch. Save states, a rewind tool, instruction book recreations, remappable controls, and display filters will also feature.
At £5.99 the price is right, even if some of the games here aren’t exactly classics.