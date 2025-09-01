Out this week: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Cronos: The New Dawn, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, Hell is Us, more  

Even with a handful of publishers delaying their games in the wake of Hollow Knight: Silksong’s surprise release date announcement, it remains an incredibly busy week for new releases.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been feverishly anticipated pretty much since the launch of the 2017 original, which became an instant classic overnight. This follow-up has been a long time coming, simply because the success of the original afforded Team Cherry plenty of time and resources to get this sequel right. Playing as hunter Hornet, it’s a case of solving ancient mysteries while battling bugs and beasts – with plenty of secrets to discover.

Atari has a new Metroidvania out this week too, with the Ilex Games developed Adventure of Samsara – based on the classic Atari 2600 game Adventure. It’s neither a remake or sequel, but rather borrows a few ideas. Hopefully the dragons are in better shape.

Cronos: The New Dawn and Hell is Us are going head-to-head too, both powered by UE5 and featuring brutal third-person combat in ruined city environments. Cronos: The New Dawn comes from Blooper Team and is the more anticipated of the two, featuring survival horror elements. You play as a traveller looking for time rifts connected to 1980s Poland, while confronted by enemies that can absorb one another to become more powerful. Hell is Us meanwhile is by Nacon and sees supernatural creatures emerge during a civil war. You’re armed with a sword and a drone, and free to explore semi-open locations.

Then there’s Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – a sequel to a 2020 Switch/PC mech shooter now let loose on all modern formats. Set in dark sci-fi world, two players can team up to battle other mecha and salvage their weapons and equipment. The action is fast-paced while the difficulty level is said to be welcoming to newcomers – so don’t worry if you missed the original. But…

…it’s up against Deep Silver’s fast-paced sci-fi shooter Metal Eden, which sees transforming androids sent on a suicide mission on an orbital planet. Expect wall running, robotic adversaries by the dozen, and lots of overpowered sci-fi weaponry. The timing is peculiar, because it’s also competing with Focus’ sci-fi 1-6 player co-op roguelite Void Crew. The PC version from 2024 was well received, and it seems to have had lots of updates since.

Bandai Namco are also back with the promising origami adventure Hirogami for PS5 and PC, along with Everybody’s Golf Hotshots for PS5, Switch and PC. Developed by HYDE, it features the classic three-button shot mechanic, online and local multiplayer, and a new Wacky Golf mode. Pac-Man is also in it, just because.

Other releases include the avian crafting/base building survival shooter DUCKSIDE – which may become a surprise hit – a console release of the 3D dungeon crawler Dragon Ruins, an Xbox release of the procedurally generated third-person shooter Scar-Lead Salvation, annual sporting update NBA 2K26, the comical co-op racer Fling to the Finish, and a Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws – which Ubisoft has been trying to turnaround since launch, implementing fixes while listening to feedback. It’s hoped this Switch 2 version will stoke interest across all formats.

On the retro side of things there’s the colorful 2D pixel art platformer Candylands Journey – which we rather enjoyed – a re-release of the 1992 Super Famicom platformer Psycho Dream, the top-down twin-stick space shooter Sky of Destruction, and Attic Archive for Xbox – which brings together 13 C64/Spectrum games, such as Mutant Monty, Gilligan’s Gold, and Ah Diddums. At £5.99 the price is right.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, we can expect Borderlands 4, Pac-Man World 2: Re-PAC, EA Sports FC 26, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Silent Hill f, Dying Light: The Beast and, for some reason, a game based on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Everybody’s Golf Hotshots

Next week: Borderlands 4, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, NHL 26, KARMA: The Dark World (Xbox), Labyrinthine, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, BRATZ Rhythm & Style, Axis Football 2026, Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, Gloomy Eyes, The Devil is in the Details, CAPTURED, Inspector Waffles: Early Days, Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, Trasmoz Legends, 9 Lives to Defend, and Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette.