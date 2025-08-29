Activision and Llamasoft cartridges announced for Evercade – with more Activision action planned

Evercade fans have long pined for an Activision collection. Today, that wish has been made – and then some, with another two collections planned for 2026.

Activision Collection 1 focuses on Atari 2600 titles and is due out in November for £19.99.

The following are included, with the first two titles on the list being highlights:

Pitfall!

River Raid

Enduro

Megamania

Beamrider

Space Shuttle: A Journey Into Space

Demon Attack

Fishing Derby

Private Eye

Sky Jinks

Crackpots

Grand Prix

Starmaster

Tennis

Freeway

“This collection captures the creativity and excitement of the 2600 era, allowing both long-time fans and new players to experience these classics. It’s something our fans have been asking for since we started and we’re delighted we can finally bring them to retro gaming fans everywhere,” said Blaze Entertainment Ltd’s CEO, Andrew Byatt.

That’s not all, as Blaze also announced The Llamasoft Collection today. 27 games from a variety of ‘80s formats are included, such as the VIC 20, C64, Spectrum, and Atari ST. As Blaze notes, a few games are duplicates – both the VIC 20 and C64 version of Gridrunner are included, for instance, showing what the more powerful hardware was capable of. Incidentally, Iridis Alpha is absent as that made it to THEC64 Collection 1 cartridge.

Here’s the full list:

VIC 20

Abductor

Andes Attack

Deflex V

Gridrunner (A)

Hell Gate (A)

Laser Zone (A)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (A)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (A)

Ratman!



C64

Ancipital

Attack of the Mutant Camels

Batalyx

Gridrunner (B)

Hell Gate (B)

Hover Bovver

Laser Zone (B)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (B)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (B)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (A)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels II

Sheep In Space

Voidrunner



Spectrum

City Bomb

Superdeflex



Atari ST

Llamatron: 2112

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (B)

Super Gridrunner

Andrew Byatt had this to say: “Jeff Minter’s games are like nothing else in the history of gaming.​His unique approach to design and gameplay has inspired generations of players and developers. The Llamasoft Collection is both a tribute to his creativity and an opportunity for new players to experience his unmistakable style.”

Highlights here include the three Atari ST games and Attack of the Mutant Camels, although you can’t go wrong with any of the Gridrunner games.

This cartridge releases in November for £19.99. Together with the recently announced Rare Collection, this makes for a busy winter for the Evercade. Rumours also persist of Terminator 2D: No Fate gaining an Evercade release in the not too distant future.

Evercade – Activision Collection 1

Evercade – The Llamasoft Collection