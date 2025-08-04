Rare Collection 1 announced for Evercade, amongst other 40th anniversary plans

It’s Rare’s 40th anniversary and plans to celebrate have been revealed. This is certainly welcome news considering the gloom surrounding the UK studio of late.
Today saw a blue heritage plaque unveiled at the site of Ultimate’s first studio in Ashby-de-la-Zouch. Xbox owners can also download new gamerpics and a dynamic background – featuring an assortment of familiar faces – on the Xbox Store from today.
Fangamer meanwhile are stocking a new range of merchandise, including talking plush toys, T-shirts, vinyl records and the usual assortment of pins and keyrings. iam8bit are likewise rolling out a boxset of vinyl records. It’ll include 4LPs on blue and gold vinyl, with around 2.5 hours of classic Rare music. 8BitDuo are joining in too with a 40th anniversary controller, priced $89.99.
Sea of Thieves upcoming season, Smugglers’ Tide, will be a celebration of sorts with various cosmetics. However, the big surprise comes in the form of Rare Collection 1 for Evercade.
Available to pre-order from 30th September ahead of a November release, it’ll feature twelve games. Or more specifically, eleven 8-bit games and one arcade game:
● Atic Atac (Spectrum)
● Gunfright (Spectrum)
● Jetpac (Spectrum)
● Knight Lore (Spectrum)
● Lunar Jetman (Spectrum)
● Sabre Wulf (Spectrum)
● Underwurlde (C64)
● Cobra Triangle (8-bit console)
● R.C. Pro-Am (8-bit console)
● Battletoads (8-bit console)
● Conker’s Pocket Tales (Handheld)
● Battletoads Arcade (Arcade)
It seems reasonable to suggest that additional collections are planned.
Source: Xbox Wire.