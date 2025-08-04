Out this week: Mafia: The Old Country, Demon Slayer 2, Gradius ORIGINS, Fruitbus, Hello Kitty Island Adventure (PS5), more

Much like the recent RoboCop: Unfinished Business, 2K’s Mafia: The Old Country is launching at a low price point – albeit of around £40 rather than £50-£60. IGN reports of a 10–12-hour playtime for the main campaign, which is set in the 1900s, with scope for additional exploration. The campaign is said to be more linear than past games, focusing on storytelling rather than offering a sprawling open world. Look out for it on Friday.

SEGA meanwhile are readying the anime tie-in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, which is based on the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the Hashira Training Arc. Reviews are live and are generally positive. “[It…] brought me back to the glory days of anime fighters and made me excited for what the future has in store for the genre. With so much content and visceral combat that’s exciting to simply watch, it’s one superb fighter,” said Video Chums.

Konami’s Gradius ORIGINS feels like it has been a long time coming. It appears to have been worth the wait, at least, featuring 18 versions of 7 different titles, including the debut of Gradius III AM Show Version and new entry Salamander III – which’ll have six stages to beat.

Then there’s the cute culinary adventure Fruitbus, arcade-like snowboard racer Slopecrashers, an Xbox release of the psychological horror CASE RECORDS: Fear of Abduction, entrepreneurial car park sim Parking World, a PS5 release of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and the romantic Asian FMV game Knowledge, or know Lady. eastasiasoft’s card-based battler Battle Mythic Maidens Arena is out Friday too, although it appears to be skipping Xbox.

Looking ahead to the rest of August, we can expect Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II on PS5, the anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake, the surprise Xbox release of Helldivers II, Gears of War: Reloaded for PS5(!) and Xbox Series, SEGA’s side-scrolling Shinobi reboot, and the long-time coming Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong. Operation Night Strikers and House of the Dead 2 Remake also come to Switch later this week. Plastic guns at the ready!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of The Rings Game

Berserk Boy Collector’s Edition

Next week: EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (PS5), Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1 & 2, Bendy: Lone Wolf, Dorfromantik, Viewfinder (Xbox), Echoes of the End, Ra Ra BOOM, Doors: Paradox, DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper, Faye Falling, Temari Trials, Doors: Paradox, Mind Over Magnet, Steampunch: Lost Tombs, and GOST of Time.